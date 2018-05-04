Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be doing things a bit differently when it comes to their honeymoon. And the reason why isn't actually all that shocking. As Yahoo! News noted, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will delay their honeymoon. The newlyweds won't go on their vacay right away because of a little something to do with their royal roles.

Don't worry about whether or not the couple will be able to take some time off, Kensington Palace confirmed that the two will indeed take their honeymoon at a later date in the year. People also reported the news about the couple's vacation delay, which was revealed by Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf. He also shared the exact reason why they won't set off on their honeymoon right after their May 19 wedding. Knauf said, "They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

He did not reveal what that specific event would be, but one thing is for sure: It will be exciting. That's because it will be so fun to see Harry and Markle in their first official royal event as a married couple. Who knew that event would occur so soon after their wedding?

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The engagement will not only mark their first one as a married couple, but it will also be their next official royal event (besides their wedding, of course). Neither Harry nor Markle have any other planned events for the month of May prior to their May 19 wedding. On the official royal website, there are no upcoming engagements listed for Harry. Markle, as an unofficial royal until May 19, is not included individually on the site just yet. Similarly, the Kensington Palace Twitter account, which frequently posts about the couple's upcoming events, has not revealed any info about any engagements besides the pair's nuptials.

While the couple won't go on their honeymoon right away because of an engagement, they must know what their vacation will entail. The honeymoon's location has not been officially revealed. However, there are a couple of rumored locales for the newlyweds' trip. As the Daily Mail reported, Harry and Markle will possibly honeymoon in Namibia. The report detailed that the couple might turn to luxury lodge company National Selection for their stay in the African country. They noted that it would be an "adventure" for the newlyweds and that they could stay at the Hoanib Valley Camp, which is in a remote location.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sources such as Yahoo! News and CNN have also reported that the pair could travel to the Seychelles, which is off the coast of East Africa, for their honeymoon. Coincidentally, that was the location for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 honeymoon. So, is it possible that Harry and Markle could follow in their footsteps for their own?

As previously stated, it's unclear what the upcoming event will be during the week of May 21. However, there are a couple of other engagements that you can expect Harry and Markle to possibly attend in the near future. On June 2, Queen Elizabeth will celebrate the 65th anniversary of her coronation. Given that the 60th anniversary of the event was celebrated before, with multiple members of the Royal Family in attendance, it's safe to say that the newlywed couple could make an appearance, too.

The couple is also set to attend the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia in October, as Town & Country reported. Markle reportedly told a reporter during the Invictus Games trials, which she attended with Harry, "She told me she had never been to Australia but was going to this year’s event and really looking forward to being there with Harry."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There will likely be many more events that the couple attends after their May 19 wedding. And, as Kensington Palace confirmed, one of those engagements is the reason why Harry and Markle, unfortunately, won't be able to jet off to their honeymoon right away.