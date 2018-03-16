Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day is almost here and the excitement over the event can't be contained. As noted by People, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will marry Harry and Markle, spoke out about their wedding in an interview with ITV News, and it's only adding to all of the excitement. Welby was incredibly sweet as he discussed his role during what will undoubtedly be the most thrilling royal event of the year.

The Archbishop had the sweetest things to say about the upcoming wedding, and the nature of marriage in a general sense. He told the publication, when asked to speak about the ceremony,

"You know, at the heart of it, is two people, who have fallen in love with each other, who are committing their lives to each other with the most beautiful words and profound thoughts, who do it in the presence of God."

He continued and said, "Through Jesus Christ you pray for them to have the strength to fulfill their vows and you seek to do it in a way that respects their integrity and honors their commitment."

It sounds like Welby is more than prepared to speak during what will be an undeniably lovely ceremony for Harry and Markle.

These sweet words weren't all that the Archbishop had to say about the ceremony. He even got in a few jokes as he discussed his officiant role. From the sounds of it, Welby may need to get a bit of practicing in so that there aren't any slip-ups during the event. When asked how he was preparing for the big day, he told ITV News,

"Unlike recent weddings I must not drop the ring and I must not forget to get the vows in the right order as I did at the rehearsal for one of my children's weddings."

Hopefully, things go more smoothly during Harry and Markle's nuptials. Considering that Welby's a pro at this, which comes with the Archbishop of Canterbury territory, it's likely that things will indeed go off without a hitch.

Elsewhere during the interview, Welby discussed Markle's recent baptism, which was held on March 6, according to an E! News report. Although, he couldn't go into too many details about the private ceremony, which he performed, he did say that it was "beautiful, sincere, and very moving." He also told ITV News that it was a "great privilege" to be a part of it.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Feb. 12, Kensington Palace revealed on Twitter that the Arhbishop of Canterbury would be the one to officiate Harry and Markle's wedding ceremony. The move is in line with royal weddings of years past. Both Prince Charles (with the late Princess Diana) and Prince William's weddings were officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury at the time (Robert Runcie and Rowan Williams, respectively). So, the soon-to-be married pair are following a well-established royal tradition.

In the lead-up to their wedding, the pair have been quite busy. They've gone to multiple events around the United Kingdom. Most recently they made an appearance together at the 2018 Commonwealth Day, which was notably Markle's first official event with Queen Elizabeth, per People.

Following the Commonwealth Day event, the couple reached another major milestone in advance of their wedding: They got the seal of approval from the queen. According to the Daily Mail, the queen declared that she gave her consent to Harry and Markle's upcoming wedding (or, as she referred to them Prince Henry and Rachel Meghan Markle).

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering that Markle and Harry have both the queen's consent and the Archbishop of Canterbury's kind words in their favor, it's officially full steam ahead for the pair's May 19 nuptials.