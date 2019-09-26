Buckingham Palace is about to plan another wedding. On Sept. 26, Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. While the gorgeous ring has everyone talking, the Queen's granddaughter also created buzz with her engagement photo dress. In the announcement photos, Princess Beatrice wore a floral engagement dress from Australian brand Zimmermann (available in sizes XS to XL.) The $695 dress is currently on sale for $520, but there are also more affordable dupes already on the market.

Beatrice's little sister, Princess Eugenie, snapped the announcement photos for the couple. In the pictures, Princess Beatrice wore the Allia floral print linen dress from the label's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. The green gown floats down to the ankle, and has gathered sleeves with puffed shoulders. The emerald floral blooms of the dress looked right at home in the garden backdrop.

It appears that the "Allia" line is a popular print in Zimmermann's collection, since there are multiple dresses that have the same floral pattern. There is the "shirred tie dress" that is a mini version with bow-tied spaghetti straps; the "spliced short dress" which has peekaboo cut-outs on the sides and under the chest; and there's even a one-piece swimsuit.

The emerald floral pattern might be a popular print for the label, but Princess Beatrice's photos are causing the dress to fly off of the shelves. As of press time, only sizes XS and S are available. Bustle has reached out to Zimmermann about a possible restock.

Interestingly enough, Princess Beatrice also chose a Zimmermann piece for her official engagement photos taken at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The pictures are done in black and white, so it is hard to tell the color of the dress. But the newly-engaged princess wore the label's Espionage Silk Wrap Midi (available in sizes 2 to 10,) according to Metro.

The silk wrap, which is still available, comes in maroon, dark green, or bronze.

Both dresses clearly come with a hefty price tag. But if you wish you could have the Allia dress hanging in your closet in particular, here are some dupes that will keep your budget in tact. You can still feel like a royal, but not spend like one.

Wrap Dress

This silk wrap dress has the same bright flowers and puffy sleeves as Princess Beatrice's dress. Plus, you have the bonus of a contrasting print ruffle hem. It's available in sizes 4 to 12.

2. Waisted Midi Dress

This green floral dress (available in sizes 2 to 20) has a garden party feel to it. The gently cinched waist gives the midi some structure, and the blouson sleeves and front buttons offer a prairie accent.

3. Long Sleeve Wrap Gown

The puffy sleeves, the midi length, and the rich blooms of this gown mimic Princess Beatrice's dress, but at a fraction of the cost. Available in sizes XXS to XXL.

Fall might be here, but it's never too late to get a floral dress.