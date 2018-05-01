Kensington Palace is really the place to be as multiple members of the royal family already reside there, including Prince Harry and (soon-to-be-royal) Meghan Markle. Now, the estate will soon count two more friendly faces as residents. Princess Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, are moving into the Ivy Cottage residence at Kensington Palace, according to People.

The publication noted that the couple moved into their new place, which is next door to Markle and Harry's, in April. Before they moved into Ivy Cottage, Eugenie was living in an apartment at St. James' Palace. According to multiple sources such as the Daily Mail and Royal Central, the princess had been living in the apartment with her older sister, Princess Beatrice. The sources revealed that Beatrice is also planning to move out of the apartment soon.

Eugenie and Brooksbank's cottage is not only extremely close to Harry and Markle's but it's also near the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Kensington Palace pad. Prince William and Kate Middleton live in Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace along with their young children, per People.

This will be the first home together for the newest Kensington Palace residents. The couple have been dating for over seven years and recently announced their engagement in January, following Harry and Markle's own engagement announcement in November. Considering that all of these young royals will now live incredibly close to each other, one can only imagine the fun get-togethers that the family will have there.

As previously mentioned, Harry and Markle started living together in their own Kensington Palace home. The prince had already been a resident at Nottingham Cottage since 2013, but, following the news of their engagement, it was reported that the former actor would move in with her fiancé, according to CNN. The couple's cottage is extremely lovely, if the photos of the residence from the Mirror are any indication. Harry and Markle first appeared in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace right after their engagement news was first announced. It's a beautiful location.

Like Harry, the Duke and Duchess also moved onto the Kensington Palace grounds in 2013, shortly after the birth of their first child, Prince George. According to E! News, their residence, Apartment 1A, is the definition of grand. Their apartment has four floors filled with two living rooms, a basement level with a gym, and even a luggage room. One insider told E! that their place is completely fit for their growing family: "It doesn't feel like a palace, more just a lovely townhouse, but there will be plenty of room for Prince George to run around." It definitely sounds like a wonderful space to have friends and family over, including William's cousin, and new neighbor, Eugenie.

Eugenie and her Brooksbank's engagement was announced back in January. On Jan. 22, the Duke and Duchess of York announced, via the Royal Family's official Twitter account, that the princess was set to wed her longtime boyfriend. Eugenie is following in her cousin Harry's footsteps with the choice of wedding venue, as the couple will exchange vows in St. George's Chapel in October 2018.

While the two royal weddings are occurring only months apart, a source supposedly close to Eugenie assured People that there is "zero competition" between the two couples. "It is complete love, and there is room for all of them," they said. It's great to hear that everyone is getting along so swimmingly, especially since the two couples are going to be such close neighbors.