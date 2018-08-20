Aug. 21 marks the first day of planned nationwide prison strikes in over a dozen states. The strikes, which are slated to last over two weeks, are focused on protesting labor exploitation of prisoners, as well as poor living conditions. They are also calling on everyday Americans to pay attention to their consumer decisions, as your purchasing choices could perhaps be affecting prisoners' plight.

As The New Republic reported in 2014, in many states, prisoners often work for very minimal compensation (around a dollar a day), despite having a variety of expenses they must address while in prison. Many companies in the United States benefit from prison-produced products and services. This is why the upcoming strike is, among other things, asking people outside of prison to more carefully consider their consumer choices — and avoid companies that benefit from prison labor.

Amani Sawari, a spokesperson for the protests, which are being organized by the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee (IWOC), echoed these sentiments to Vox, saying:

Prisoners want to be valued as contributors to our society ... Every single field and industry is affected on some level by prisons, from our license plates to the fast food that we eat to the stores that we shop at. So we really need to recognize how we are supporting the prison industrial complex through the dollars that we spend.

In addition to protesting labor exploitation, prisoners will also be striking against poor living conditions in prisons around the country and against sentencing disparities. The IWOC's website lists ten national demands for reform that address many of these issues.

As Vox noted, the strike is set to take place is set to take place in at least seventeen states, but it is not yet clear how many inmates will participate. The outlet noted that, among other tactics, prisoners will engage in hunger and work strikes throughout the protest period.

More to come ...