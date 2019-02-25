The Academy Awards have a significant meaning for this celebrity couple. On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the same Oscars party where they ran into each other for the first time years ago, according to E! News. The two appeared at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party, and while it may have been just another glamorous event for most guests, it has a special place in the newlyweds' hearts. In 2017, Jonas and Chopra met in person at the Vanity Fair party after months of talking online, as reported by Harper's Bazaar. The meeting would mark the beginning of their relationship, and it looks like two had a great time bringing things full circle.

Jonas and Chopra's relationship technically began via Twitter DM, but the Vanity Fair party was arguably the official beginning of the couple's whirlwind romance. According to Vogue, Jonas ran into Chopra at the bar for the event and stopped her. "And I put my drink down,” he told the publication back in December. “Get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.” Chopra reportedly had a car waiting and was in a rush to catch a flight to India, but she still took five minutes to have a drink with Jonas that evening.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple made the most of the nostalgic date night on Sunday, and looked super happy posing for photos on the red carpet. Chopra wore an Elie Saab gown and Chopard jewelry, and Jonas complemented the look in a stylish navy suit, as reported by E! News. The couple documented the evening on social media with Jonas sharing a collage of red carpet photos on Instagram. He captioned the pictures, "She makes me smile" with a heart and several smiley face emojis. Chopra shared several snaps from the evening on her Instagram Story writing, "What an epic celebration for Hollywood tonight! Congrats to all the winners and nominees!!"

Vanity Fair's Oscar party was attended by plenty of other major celebrities, including Joe Jonas and Chopra's soon-to-be sister in law Sophie Turner. The engaged couple was spotted dancing on VF's Instagram Story. Other notable guests included Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, America Ferrera, and Shonda Rhimes.

In July, 2017, over a year after their first run in at the Oscar party, Jonas proposed to Chopra in Crete, per Vogue. The two were married in a wedding with multiple ceremonies in December in Jodhpur, India. In early February, Chopra discussed their happy marriage at the premiere for Isn't It Romantic. “We haven’t changed, strangely, because we’re still navigating getting to know each other," she said to People. '"It's just magical because every day is like a new feeling and a new day and you’re learning something new."

It's clear that Chopra and Jonas are still so happy together, which makes their return to the party where their romance began even more sweet. These two have have come a long way from their internet introduction, and what better way to celebrate the first few months of marriage than revisiting the place they met IRL?