Nick Jonas celebrated his birthday with friends, family, and sports. The singer received many well wishes from fans and friends on social media, but Priyanka Chopra's birthday post for Jonas takes the cake. On Saturday, the couple celebrated his 26th year a day early with a trip to a Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim baseball game, where the singer performed a set for the organization Strike Out Slavery, according to E! News. Of course, the two documented their time together on social media, showing their relationship is still going strong.

Then on Instagram on Sunday, Chopra shared a shot kissing Jonas on the cheek at a Dallas Cowboys football game, according to E! News. The caption read: "Happy birthday baby," with a heart and kiss emoji.

The adorable photo isn't the only picture she shared in honor of her fiancé's b-day weekend. Earlier, Chopra also shared a group photo, writing, "Birthday Hang" with a baseball and party hat emoji. The picture shows Jonas sitting at the center of a table, surrounded by his friends, as well as his older brother, Joe Jonas.

The singer also took the opportunity to share his own memories from the festivities. On his Instagram, Jonas posted a photo batting on the field in a red Los Angeles Angels shirt, captioning it: "Baseball is cool."

Joe Jonas posted a video from the game to his Instagram Story, writing: "wait for it." At the end of the video, he cuts to his brother eating a hotdog. In addition to the clip, Joe shared a picture of his brother posing with a cake shaped like a Coors Light can, writing:

"Hey man, Joe here. Love your friendship & brotherhood. You kick ass. Thanks for being a fan. Love you. #happybirthday @coorslight #notsponsored #wejustlovecoorslight".

It's clear the Jealous singer wanted to spend his big day surrounded by close friends and family, and Chopra did not miss out on the celebration. In July, Jonas and Chopra got engaged after two months of dating, according to People. The couple reportedly met a year before and kept in touch, but didn't begin officially start a relationship until May. Not long after news of their romance broke, the couple introduced each other to their families, indicating that the relationship was getting more serious.

Since the engagement was made public, they both have been more open about sharing their relationship on social media. In early September, Jonas and Chopra both posted a photo from a double date with Joe and his fiancée Sophie Turner sitting on the sidelines during the U.S. Tennis Open. In August, the couple also went on a trip to India, where they celebrated the engagement with family. Chopra shared a slideshow of photos from the event on Instagram, writing: "The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings."

Since the proposal, Jonas has been more open about their life together on social media as well. The couple recently stepped out together during New York Fashion Week, where they attended the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Celebration, according to Harper's Bazaar. The designer has a special significance for the couple, who first met at the 2017 Met Gala because they both wore Ralph Lauren designs. The party was a meaningful throwback to their meeting, and Jonas posted photos of the couple's coordinated outfits on Instagram.

Chopra and Jonas have yet to announce an official wedding date, but it's obvious these two are super in love. Luckily for fans, the couple has been opening up more. This includes documenting the star's 26th birthday weekend, and it sure looks like they had so much fun together.