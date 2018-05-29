More people died in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria than died in the United States on September 11th, 2001. That's according to a study published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, which found that Puerto Rico's death toll during Hurricane Maria was far, far greater than the government's official death toll of 64.

The study was led by scientists at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and carried out by researchers in the United States and Puerto Rico. They found in fact, at least 4,645 people — and perhaps as many as 5,740 — died in the U.S. territory during Maria's wrath. If accurate, this would mean that the storm was over 72 times deadlier than government officials on the island claimed at the time.

When asked about the study, the executive director of the Puerto Rico's Federal Affairs Administration acknowledged that officials always suspected the death toll would rise, though he didn't address the size of the discrepancy.

“As the world knows, the magnitude of this tragic disaster caused by Hurricane Maria resulted in many fatalities,” Carlos R. Mercader said in a statement. “We have always expected the number to be higher than what was previously reported.”

The researchers arrived at the number by randomly selecting nearly 3,000 households on the island, which is part of the United States, and comparing the death rates to that of the island the year before. They found that between September 20th, when the storm made landfall on the island, and December 31st, 2017, the death rate in Puerto Rico was 14.3 per 1,000 residents. That's a 62 percent increase from the death rate in 2016, they researchers found, meaning that an additional 4,645 people died during the storm than otherwise would have.

Domingo Marqués, one of the study's authors and an associate professor of psychology at Albizu University San Juan, told NBC News that most people appeared to have died not from the storm's most immediate effects — flying debris or flooded buildings, for instance — but from a lack of access to basic necessities in the aftermath of the hurricane.

"The question is why did it happen? Why did people die? Well, they died mostly because they didn't have access to medical care, they didn't have access to their medication, there was no pharmacy open, they didn’t have running potable, clean water," Marqués said.

More to come...