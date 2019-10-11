Anyone with a dog knows that their canine companions tend to have major FOMO. They don't like to be left out of anything, including the pumpkin spiced latte craze. Well my friendlies, tell Fido there's no need for FOMO because someone finally made a pumpkin spiced latte for dogs. Food & Wine reported that bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien is introducing a free "PAWmpkin Spiced Latte" on Oct. 26, which also happens to be National Pumpkin Day.

In addition to the rumored pumpkin spiced latte for dogs, it has been confirmed that Le Pain Quotidien recently debuted an organic pumpkin spiced latte for humans. This low-sugar latte is made from organic pumpkin puree from Oregon’s Stahlbush Island Farms, and TBH, it looks downright delicious. Now for the bad news. Although Le Pain Quotidien has locations around the world, Food & Wine reported that the free PAWmpkin Spiced Latte for Fido will only be available at two locations: Le Pain Quotidien Mineral Springs on W 69th St. and Le Pain Quotidien Sailboat Pond at 74th St. and Fifth Ave. Both are in New York City. Bustle reached out to Le Pain Quotidien for comment.

That being said, if you live outside of NYC, and you want to share a pumpkin spiced latte with your four-legged friend, you can make your own with this pumpkin spice latte recipe for dogs.

On the blog Cooking With Janica, you can learn how to quickly whip up a caffeine-free, Fido-approved pumpkin spiced treat that's safe for your pup to enjoy. Start with one cup of goat or coconut milk, one cup of pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix), a pinch of ground cinnamon, and a dash of ground ginger. Put it all in the blender and mix for a minute. You can top with organic whipped cream (make sure it's xylitol free).

"The pumpkin is full of vitamins A and C, magnesium, potassium, and iron. It is also high in fiber, which helps with digestion," Jessica Pinney wrote on Cooking With Janica. "Traditional pumpkin pie spice contains a few ingredients that are harmful to dogs. In this recipe, I use only a small amount of cinnamon and ginger, which are both okay for your pup to consume. For the milk, you can use either coconut or goat. I used goat’s milk, which can aid digestion and help reduce inflammation."

Personally, I'm not a fan of pumpkin spiced lattes — IMO, they taste like some kind of cleaning fluid — but this dog recipe actually sounds like a divine dessert that can be enjoyed by both humans and pups alike.

If you have a dog like Pinney's dog Pearl who, "Ubers everywhere she goes, only eats gluten-free non-GMO free-range dog kibble, and can usually be found lushing around in athletic 'leisure wear,'" and you can't make it to Le Pain Quotidien on National Pumpkin Day to get your dog a pumpkin spiced latte, make them a homemade treat instead. Because it's fall, and there's no such thing as too much pumpkin.