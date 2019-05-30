Jennifer Puno, better known as Puno Dostres, is a digital creative and entrepreneur whose mission is to make online education more accessible to everyone. She founded Map, a travel inspiration platform, People Map, an Instagram marketing tool, and ilovecreatives, an online classified ads for creative jobs across the industries. Through her businesses and her online courses, Puno hopes to empower people to take ownership of their education and contribute their exciting ideas to the world. That's why Puno Dostres is included in this special edition of Bustle's Must Follow, in which we highlight the incredible Asian American and Pacific Islander voices you need to follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Briefly describe yourself, including how you identify and what you do.

I'm the Founder of ilovecreatives, a digital creative community, and I'm an online course instructor/comedian.

What do you hope people take away from following you/your work in the industry and on social media?

"Don't forget to have fun!"

When did you first feel that you were a voice for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community?

When I would get comments from other Asians. I was like whoa, that's definitely not my motivation, but I'm glad we have more voices than Lucy Liu. No shade to Lucy, but you know... options.

Who's another Asian American or Pacific Islander person you would recommend to follow on social media?

@sandyliang — she sometimes uses her grandma as a model.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.