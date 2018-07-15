France beat Croatia 4-2 on Sunday for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. But before the final whistle was called, members of protest performance art group Pussy Riot rushed the World Cup field early in the second half of the game. "NEWS FLASH! Just a few minutes ago four Pussy Riot members performed in the FIFA World Cup final match," Pussy Riot posted on its Facebook page on Sunday.

The four — three women and one man, according to The Guardian — were dressed as police officers because of work by the Russian poet Dmitriy Prigov. "Prigov created an image of a policeman, a carrier of the heavenly nationhood, in the Russian culture," according to the post.

They chose the policeman as a "heavenly" image that they hope to see replicated on Earth. "The heavenly policeman gently touches a flower in a field and enjoys Russian football team victories, while the earthly policeman feels indifferent to Oleg Sentsov’s hunger strike. The heavenly policeman rises as an example of the nationhood, the earthly policeman hurts everyone," the group wrote.

The post went on to detail six demands by Pussy Riot, which is an anti-Kremlin protest punk group based in Moscow. First, they demand the freedom of all political prisoners in Russia. Next, they want Russia to stop imprisoning citizens for social media posts, and to stop arrests at political rallies. The group also demanded "political competition" in Russia. (Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it more difficult to be a political opponent. For example, according to PBS, since Putin resumed the presidency in 2012, Russia raised fines for participating in "unauthorized protests.")

Pussy Riot's demands also include halting the fabrication of criminal accusations against all Russians, and ending unlawful detainment in jails. Finally, the group called for the return of the "heavenly policeman" as conceived by Prigov.

Pussy Riot member Olga Kurachyova told Reuters that she ran onto the field at the soccer match as one of the four protesters. She told the outlet she's being detained at a police station in Moscow.

