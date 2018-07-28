Typically, the most recent president's portrait is added to the collection at the Colorado state capitol building within their first year in office. Donald Trump's portrait, however, is missing due to lack of funds. Instead, a prankster put Russian President Vladimir Putin's portrait in Trump's place at Colorado state capitol on Wednesday.

Colorado Citizens for Culture raise money for the presidential portraits, but the group reported that they have received zero dollars of the necessary $10,000 in private funds, according to the Denver NBC affiliate.

Jay Seller, the president of Colorado Citizens for Culture, told a local television station that it takes about four months to raise the amount necessary for a portrait. Private funds for Barack Obama's portrait was raised within his first year in office, according to KDVR, the Denver Fox affiliate. By comparison, Trump was inaugurated almost 18 months ago.

Near the gap in the portrait array for Trump is a sign soliciting donations. KDVR reporter Joe St. George tweeted a photo of the sign, which in part reads: "Donations for the President Donald Trump portrait are being accepted at this time." The sign also lists an address to send checks.

HuffPost reports that the Putin portrait was removed by a tour guide at the capitol.

