Netflix's Queer Eye has already amassed so many dedicated fans in the seven months since the first season premiered, and now, the Fab Five can celebrate another major accomplishment. On Sunday, Queer Eye won an Emmy for Best Structured Reality Program, beating out shows like Fixer Upper and Lip Sync Battle, as well as Shark Tank, which has won the Emmy in this category every year since 2014. Obviously, this is a huge deal, and so far, the cast — which includes Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown — is celebrating in a major way on social media.

And by the way, as if that win wasn't exciting enough, Queer Eye also took home the Emmys for Best Casting for a Structured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program. Judging by how many people truly adore this show, which is a reboot of Bravo's original series, Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, it's not surprising that it managed to score three Emmys in its first year.

"This show is so important," the show's executive producer, David Collins, said in his acceptance speech, according to Deadline. "Thank you for what this fab five are doing to help the LGBT movement."

As soon as their win was official, the guys of Queer Eye immediately took to Instagram and Twitter to share their excitement about it. Van Ness shared a group photo — including Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn — to mark the occasion, writing, "@queereye just really made it work with 3 Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Structured Program. We’re so proud & Obsessed w Tim & Heidi."

Berk shared a photo of himself holding his newly acquired Emmy on the red carpet, later adding a photo of the cast on stage together with a caption that said, "Those surreal moments that you couldn’t have even dreamed would happen to you."

France's reaction was certainly one of the most touching; he shared a photo of himself with tears in his eyes after the show won, saying that he is "so proud of my boys."

And Porowski shared a similar sentiment, offering up his congratulations to everyone he works with on the show.

"Congrats to the entire famiglia at @queereye. You’ve changed my life’s path indefinitely and have brought hope to LGBTQIA+ worldwide via @netflix. I am oh so very proud," he wrote.

Finally, Brown's reaction. He shared a sweet photo of him with Burke and Porowski, captioning it simply, "we won!"

Knowing how emotional so many episodes of Queer Eye have been for the guys (and for those of us watching and crying at home), it makes sense that their reactions to these Emmy wins would be emotional as well. It's so exciting to see them celebrate, especially since it's been less than a year since the Fab Five was introduced to fans on the show.

So many congratulations to the Queer Eye cast on their well deserved win. This show has touched so many people, and now, it has the awards to prove it. Now, we just need Netflix to drop Season 3 for all the fans who are already dying to see it.