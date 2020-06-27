The world may still be social distancing, but "mawwaige" — and a classic romantic comedy — will soon bring us together. On Friday, June 26, Vanity Fair announced that Quibi is releasing a Princess Bride remake featuring Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, among many other famous faces. The star-studded, homemade Princess Bride remake will premiere on the streaming service on Monday, with a new chapter of the story arriving every day for the following two weeks.

According to the outlet, the project was the brainchild of director Jason Reitman, who began recruiting celebrities back in March to shoot their own versions of the movie's iconic scenes from the safety of their own home. "The week that the stay-at-home order came through in California, I just woke up one of the first mornings ... feeling as though, 'All right, I need to be able to do something of value,'" Reitman told Vanity Fair, of the remake, which also raised $1 million for World Central Kitchen.

He continued, "I just thought, Can we remake an entire movie at home? ... I just started reaching out to actors I knew, saying, ‘Is this something you’d want to do?’ And the response was kind of immediate and fast. It was like, 'Oh — that sounds like fun.'" All of the celebrities were encouraged to put their own spin on the classic film: Jennifer Garner set up a crowd made of stuffed animals, Hugh Jackman used a "dim sum strainer" as a crown, and Turner and Jonas — as Westley and Buttercup, respectively — recruited their dog to play an R.O.U.S.

"I remind them that it’s more fun if you make mistakes, make this homemade," Reitman said of his approach to directing the actors. "It’s better to have an umbrella than a sword." As a result, the homemade movie features Lego characters performing dangerous stunts, actors filming from different locations, and lots and lots of pet cameos.

Quibi's Princess Bride remake also features cameos from some of the film's original actors, including Fred Savage — who played the young boy listening to his grandfather telling him the story of Westley and Buttercup — reprising his role from the 1987 film. Reitman also got the original movie's director, Rob Reiner, involved; this time, he is an actor, playing the role of the grandfather opposite Josh Gad.

"I had no idea what [Reitman] was going to do," Reiner said, though he admitted that he signed on to the project almost immediately. "I wouldn’t think this is the best way to introduce someone to the film," Reiner joked to Vanity Fair, before explaining that the handmade version is designed for Princess Bride fans. "If you already know the movie, that’s what makes it fun. The audience already knows every line. I had no reservations. I was like, 'Nah, let’s do it!'"

"What’s nice about it is that I made a film that’s lasted so long. Now it’s [been] over 33 years," Reiner continued. "And the biggest kick I get out of it is that kids who saw it when they were eight or nine years old have kids that age now, and they’re seeing it and liking it. It seems to have stood the test of time." The star-studded Princess Bride remake premieres on Quibi on June 29, and if you want to compare it to the original, it's currently available to stream on Disney+.