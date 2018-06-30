Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in cities across the country on Saturday to send the Trump administration a clear message: Families belong together. More than 600 "Families Belong Together" marches have been planned in protest Trump's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. And if you're planning to join the protest, you might be wondering what's the best way to get your message across. These quotes make perfect "Families Belong Together" protest signs.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Leadership Conference, MoveOn.org, and the National Domestic Workers Alliance have partnered with dozens of other national and local groups to form the Families Belong Together Coalition, which organized Saturday's nationwide protest. The coalition is demanding a permanent end to the Trump administration's policy of family separation and detention as well as intensive efforts to reunite those children who have already been separated from their parents.

Although President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month to curb the separation of immigrant families, many critics say it wasn't enough. According to USA Today, questions and confusion have remained as immigration and law enforcement officials struggled with how to implement the administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policies in light of the change. While Trump's immigration policies call for every adult apprehended entering the country illegally to be criminally prosecuted, U.S. courts say children cannot be jailed or detained with a parent(s), resulting in confusion over how families can be kept together.

If you've been inspired to join the Families Belong Together Coalition and hit the streets in protest, let these quotes inspire your "Families Belong Together" protest sign.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images Canadian-American actor Michael J. Fox is credited with giving the world this nugget of wisdom. Under the Trump administration's initial policy of separating families at the border, thousands of immigrant children were taken from their families in the first six weeks of the policy's implementation.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Anti-apartheid and human rights activist Desmond Tutu knows how dangerous it can be to not pick a side in the face of injustice. Not surprsingly, he often spoke out about conscience and against neutrality and oppression.

Megan Fitts on YouTube Leave it to a Disney movie, in this case Lilo & Stitch, to impart an important message about family. According to Bloomberg, the Trump administration has provided few details as to its plan for reuniting separated immigrant families, leading to concerns it may not be able to do so.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images Former South African President Nelson Mandela uttered these words at the launch of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund in the 1990s. While he refering specifically to his own country's treatment of youth when he said it, the phrase holds true no matter the time or country held up for examination.