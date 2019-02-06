There are some deals that are just too good to pass up. The Sephora VIB sale, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty, and now, QVC's Tatcha 50% off sale is going to give you the hook up on the luxury skin care brand you've been dying to try.

In case you're not a total skin care junkie, the name Tatcha may not sound incredibly familiar to you. However, even if you're not familiar with the brand name, there's a good chance you've seen their product or heard people talk about them. The truth is that this luxury brand is responsible for a few of the top-sellers in skin care and one of the most talked about setting mists on the market.

If you've ever heard a makeup lover of beauty guru talk about a Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, yep, that's Tatcha. The mist is a hydrating product that can be used to both refresh makeup and as skin care. Oh, and if the name Water Cream sounds familiar thanks to hype, that's Tathca, too. In fact, it's been Sephora's best selling moisturizer in the past.

Now that you're caught up on who Tatcha is and why you should try them, it's time to get shopping, and QVC's 50% percent Tatcha sale is going to have you rejoicing thanks to the price tag, but you need to move fast.

For today only, QVC is giving you the queen of all deals on Tatcha. The brand's Hydrate & Brighten 3-Piece Set is on sale for just $125. Now, if that sounds expensive to you, it's time to break down the price a bit.

First, if you were to purchase all three of these Tatcha products separately, you'd be paying a whopping $253. Currently, the set is going for just $125 on the QVC website, and it's exclusive to the retailer. What does this mean for you? An over $125 discount, that's what it means.

The other thing you need to know about shopping the sale is that because the set is being offered on QVC, there's yet another perk to the price. if you haven't shopped from the retailer before, get ready for the miracle that is Easy Pay. If you're not ready to commit to the full $125 price tag today, you can set up installment payments of $25 each over five months meaning that you'll pay $25 today and take home the set. Kind of ideal, right?

As for what's in the set, you'll be getting three of the brand's best-sellers. First up is the Silk Cream, a hydrating gel cream that fights fine lines and wrinkles as well as dryness. Next, there's the Deep Cleanse. This cleanser isn't just a best-seller, it's also been named an Allure Beauty Award winner and will help unclog pores and improve skin's texture. Finally, you'll get the Essence, a skin care step that improves hydration and also helps to make your other products more efficient.

If you want to snag QVC's Tatcha Brighten & Hydrate set, head over to their new revamped (and shiny) website now. This deal will only last for a single day, and you don't want to miss it.