In a Chicago court Thursday morning, R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault charges that were recently filed against him. The new felony charges, which could mean up to 30 years in prison for the singer if he is convicted, are in addition to the 10 charges of aggravated sexual abuse that were filed against him earlier this year.

Kelly has staunchly denied any allegations of sexual misconduct CNN noted. As NPR reported, the 11 new sexual assault charges were brought against Kelly in May. The outlet indicated that the charges stem from an alleged incident or incidents involving a single alleged victim in January 2010. The alleged victim was a minor in 2010, NPR reported.

The New York Times noted that the 11 new charges Kelly is facing include four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault. The paper added that the lengthy (up to 30 years) prison sentence for that charge is over four times longer than the maximum sentence for every one of the ten charges Kelly was initially facing back in February. The paper noted that the February charges were related to aggravated sexual abuse allegations involving four alleged victims — three minors and one adult. CNN reported that Kelly pleaded not guilty to these ten charges as well.

More to come ...