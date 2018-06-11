Apparently, even if you've had a super successful career running your own show and you've been tapped to host backstage interviews at the Tony Awards, some people still won't know who you are. On Sunday night, Rachel Bloom had to call out Neil Patrick Harris for not knowing who she was, and not only was it uncomfortable for the people of Twitter to witness, but it was also kind of unbelievable that NPH would even have to ask.

If you caught the Tonys, you already know that Bloom was talking to nominees backstage while the show aired, donning her Stephen Sondheim T-shirt and all. But it seems like Harris was a bit confused by her, and even took to Twitter to solve the mystery. "Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards?" he tweeted. "Gideon remarked that she says 'like' and 'oh my god' a lot. I'm confused..."

It didn't take long for Bloom to respond, pointing out exactly why he should know who the "woman in the top hat" was — not only had they met before, but her husband had actually worked with him in the past.

"I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for How I Met Your Mother for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father," she wrote.

Yikes. And as if that wasn't awkward enough, Harris replied, saying, "Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?”

Not the best recovery ever, NPH — it was well said and a reminder, but it's one that Bloom shouldn't have had to issue in the first place. Gideon, who is seven, gets a pass for his comments, but Harris, who is old enough to know better, does not.

Still, the way Bloom handled the situation was pretty awesome. Even though some people would consider what Harris said insulting, Bloom took it in stride, simply pointing out that hers is a face he should remember. Good for her for standing up for herself — and for somehow managing to do it in a way that was both polite and let him know what's up.

And as universally beloved as Harris is, it's hard to deny he's in the wrong here. Obviously, he's met and worked with a lot of people in his career, but being that he worked with her husband for so long, he should definitely have known who Bloom was.

And of course, as one person pointed out on Twitter, they actually shared a scene together when Bloom guest starred on HIMYM. There she is, standing inches away from him. Not wearing a top hat, though, so maybe that's where he got confused.

But even if Harris hadn't met Bloom before (or worked with Gregor), she's still someone he should know, being that they both work in the entertainment industry. For the past three years, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has become a critical success, even winning a Golden Globe in 2016 — and it's all because Bloom not only created the show but also writes and stars in it as well. And being that Harris himself is jack of all trades, you'd think he'd appreciate that in a fellow actor.

Maybe next time, Harris will know better... or, at the very least, google who that lady is at the Tonys and make sure it isn't someone he's shared a TV set with before. And even if NPH is unfamiliar with her work, there are so many of us who love Bloom for her talent and for bringing Rebecca Bunch into our lives, and isn't that what really matters?