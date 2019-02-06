A year and a half after getting engaged on Season 13 of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are still going strong. Aside from planning their wedding, the pair has a major move in the works. During a Feb. 5 episode of Access Live, Rachel and Bryan confirmed they're moving to Miami. As Bachelorette viewers probably recall, the city is Bryan's hometown.

During the interview, Bryan explained,

"Well, she’s taking off in the sports entertainment industry so she left her law firm back in December. So, she’s very flexible with her schedule now and my network is in Miami. So, I think we’re going to take the move to Miami."

Hold up, he "thinks" they're moving to Miami? Don't worry, a second later, the bride-to-be chimed in with an affirmative, "We’re moving to Miami!" Overall the couple was very enthusiastic about the move, but they're not the only ones. Bryan's mom is pumped to have her son back home. He revealed, "Obviously she’s thrilled."

This may be a bit surprising for anyone who watched their hometown date during Rachel's season of The Bachelorette. During that episode, she interrogated Rachel with a lot of questions. Although, most likely, the tension was amplified for the sake of a storyline. And during the Access Live interview, Bryan insisted,

"They get along so good. It’s funny because a lot of people on social media were telling [Rachel] to run when it all went down on the show but they’re like best friends."

And soon they might be neighbors, depending on where exactly the couple ends up moving.

Currently, the couple resides in Dallas, Texas, which is where Rachel lived before going on the show. In November 2017, they confirmed their Dallas move in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight.

In that interview, Bryan said he got his chiropractic license to practice in the state of Texas. Rachel declared, "This is my city. This is where I was born and raised, but it's been forever since I've had a man with me here, and let alone a fiancé." Rachel also shared,

"It's great to have Bryan here with me and to show him my city and where I'm from. I'm glad he loves it. That's what's key." And now it's Bryan's time to return the favor in his city.

However, Dallas and Miami weren't the only places on their radar. Before living in Dallas together, Rachel and Bryan considered living in California. During a September 2017 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Rachel said she was getting ready to take the California bar exam to practice law in the state. Bryan added, "I'm actually taking a break at the moment, but I'm in the process of getting my license in California, which is where we plan on going."

Spoiler alert: They did not end up moving. But since Rachel travels a lot for work and they're both social media influencers, they'll most likely be back in the Golden State at some point.

Now that Rachel is killing it as a sports broadcaster, which requires a good amount of travel, it makes perfect sense for Bryan to return to Miami. He has his license there and his mom is on board. It definitely sounds like the right move for them.