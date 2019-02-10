In an interview aired on Sunday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam called slaves "indentured servants" while trying to explain the "difficult week" his state has endured as the result of his blackface scandal. The Democratic governor sat down for an interview with CBS's Gayle King, which resulted in this exchange that social media immediately latched onto.

King: I know this has been a very difficult week for you in the state of Virginia. So where would you like to begin?

Northam: Well it has been a difficult week. And you know if you look at Virginia's history we are now at the 400 year anniversary, just 90 miles from here in 1619. The first indentured servants from Africa landed on our shores in Old Point Comfort what we call now Fort Monroe and while--

King immediately replied: "Also known as slavery."

One Associated Press reporter retweeted the clip of the exchange with emoji eyes. While New Yorker staff writer Jelani Cobb tweeted that Northam's language was clumsy. "Northam is in enough trouble but this isn’t part of it. The early black arrivals in the British North American colonies, and likely those at Jamestown, were often given the status of indentured servants," Cobb tweeted on Sunday. "The slave system took time to evolve in the 17th century."

More to come ...