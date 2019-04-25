Rami Malek is officially joining the James Bond franchise in Bond 25, and it sounds like he'll be playing a villain. The news was announced during a live press event on Thursday, April 25, where a handful of the cast, including Bond himself, Daniel Craig, along with director Cary Fukunaga teased the new film. Though he was not present during the press event, the Oscar winner did send a video message, seemingly confirming that Rami Malek will be playing the new Bond 25 villain.

In the video message, Malek teased, "I promise you all, I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride in this, his twenty-fifth outing." With his an uncanny stare and a lingering delivery, the actor already seems to be enjoying playing the bad guy. And it's an unnerving message to say the least.

That said, Rami Malek isn't the only new cast member joining Bond 25. Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch have also been confirmed for the upcoming film. Though these new actors were all confirmed in the press event, their roles have yet to be announced. And though Malek appeared to confirm his villain status, it's possible that some of these other new cast members will be right there by his side, threatening the security of the world, and, of course, Bond himself.

