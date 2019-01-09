The 2019 Golden Globe Awards was a big night for Rami Malek in many ways. Not only did he win Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, but the film itself also nabbed Best Motion Picture Drama as well. However, the actor did experience one pretty cringeworthy moment, and Malek's reaction to Nicole Kidman snubbing him at the Golden Globes definitely shows he won't forget it anytime soon.

It all started when Kidman presented the Bohemian Rhapsody team with the Best Picture award at the end of the awards on Sunday evening. After the acceptance speech was given, members of the cast and Kidman herself started to walk off stage. It was at this point that Malek attempted numerous times to get Kidman's attention, but to no avail. First he tried talking to her, but she promptly turned her back on him. He then proceeded to put his hand on her back to make her better aware of his presence, but she still failed to acknowledge him even then.

At the time, Malek was unaware of just how much attention this moment received, but late night host Jimmy Kimmel was more than happy to play it back for him during the actor's Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I had not seen that," Malek said to Kimmel after seeing the clip for himself firsthand. "I've known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video, so I thought I could easily go up and say hi." And knowing how social media works these days, he figured that it had probably gained a lot of attention among viewers. "I have a feeling this is probably haunting me on the Internet," he quipped. And he wasn't wrong since the interaction (or lack thereof) had indeed gone viral.

But before you start feeling too bad for Malek, he revealed to Kimmel that while he wasn't able to successfully get Kidman's attention, he had a lot better success with her husband, Keith Urban. "That's all right. I got love from Keith that night," he said. "A massive Queen fan."

That's not to say, of course, that Kidman intentionally ignored him. From the look of things, it appeared as though in the commotion of everything that was happening on stage, she just didn't realize he was trying to converse with her at all. It's important to keep in mind that the majority of the Bohemian Rhapsody cast and crew was up there collecting the award, so it may have been difficult to pick him out in the crowd. Not to mention that music was playing everyone off the stage, so being able to hear anything that was being said to her was probably quite difficult.

But the fact that Malek seemed to take the whole thing in stride, both acknowledging that it was, in fact, awkward but maintaining a good sense of humor about it all proves that he's truly a star both inside and out. Let's just hope he has better luck chatting with Kidman during the rest of the awards season.