He might've been one of your fave teen pop stars of the 2000s, and now that he's reportedly found love, you might notice some of his older songs becoming relevant again. After the news broke, fans' reactions to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's reported engagement couldn't help but quote lyrics to a handful of throwback tracks.

As first reported by TMZ, Bieber reportedly popped the question to Baldwin, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, while they were at dinner in the Bahamas. People in the area saw Bieber and Baldwin dancing at a restaurant on Friday, People reported, and on Saturday afternoon, the couple was spotted in public again, reportedly showing affection and heaps of PDA.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” an unnamed source told People. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

The pair had gone through a messy breakup two years ago, according to CNN, and after they went their separate ways in 2016, Baldwin told the U.K. newspaper The Times that “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends.”

The “Love Yourself” singer and model-turned-Drop the Mic host fueled the rumor mill for fans recently when they turned up in public together, igniting speculation that they had gotten back together. This summer, the duo picked up where they left off as they kissed and doted on each other during trips to Miami, New York City, and the Hamptons.

As social media started to pick up on reports that Bieber, 24, had supposedly asked Baldwin, 21, to marry him during the tropical trip, fans posted their woeful reactions and quoted Bieber himself.

She's Got Predictions One fan thought "That Should Be Me" would shoot up to the top of the charts after news broke. She might be on to something.

Not The One One fan lamented his engagement and brought up that one special time they shared together.

It Was Supposed To Be Forever The feeling was supposed to be reciprocated.

Alexa, Play Justin Bieber When you're down, make Alexa pick you up.

A Better Album Name Purpose is the fourth studio album by Bieber, but in light of this new chapter, one fan thinks Propose might have been better. Maybe Bieber can save it for his next album of less-angsty romance songs.

I'm Crying On The Inside Grieving the death of tween dreams.

2011 Is Calling ... Beliebers are determined to bring that song back.

Hailey Baldwin, Winner Of Life This fan is still in disbelief at how lucky they think Baldwin is.

But It's Finally Here As long as Bieber stayed single, that dream stayed alive. Not anymore.

When You're Having An Existential Crisis Playing "That Should Be Me" seems to be the universal reaction here.

That'll Make Him Change His Mind Hopefully, the minister just skips the part that goes "If any of you has a reason why these two should not be married, speak now or forever hold your peace."

When Only Music Quotes Can Express What You're Feeling Beliebers express themselves the best way they know how: by tweaking Bieber's lyrics to suit their own pain.

We'll Do It Together If every fan got together and sang "That Should Be Me," it might just be enough to stop the wedding.

"So Sad" Spongebob memes never fail.

Let The Rain Fall Down After news like this, only unrelenting rain can wash away the pain.

In Bed, Curled Up Unfortunately, Bieber is officially taken.

He's Engaged, Not Married Bieber fans know better than that. Never Say Never!