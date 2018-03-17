Read Andrew McCabe's Statement About His Firing That Pulls No Punches Against Trump

By
Share
Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

On Friday night, Attorney General Jeff Sessions accepted a recommendation to fire former FBI director Andrew McCabe just days before he was expected to retire. Shortly after the news came out, McCabe released a statement about his firing calling it "part of this Administration's ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation."

Sessions, in a statement released Friday, said that McCabe was being fired over an internal investigation into the FBI's handling of the Clinton email probe. "McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions," Sessions said in a statement. “The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability."

McCabe, however, has insisted that his firing is part of the Trump administration's push to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump-Russia ties. The president has publicly criticized McCabe, claiming that he was biased against him. Early on Saturday morning, Trump celebrated McCabe's firing on Twitter, calling it "a great day" for those who worked at the FBI.

His firing comes 26 hours before he would have retired, on Sunday. McCabe served in the FBI for 21 years, and now might not be eligible for his full pension.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Read his full statement after his firing below: