Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Clothing Line Now Carries Up To Size 24, So Southern Girls Rejoice

In a world where more bodies and shapes are beginning to take center stage, fashion is now (finally) starting to play catch up. It's time for thick Southern belles to start living their best life as Reese Witherspoon's Southern-inspired lifestyle band, Draper James has extended its sizing for its Spring 2019 collection (Offers sizes 0-24 or XS-3X).

Starting Feb. 1, the brand's assortment of dresses, tees, skirts and jackets will officially be available to plus size babes. Stated in a press, Witherspoon was inspired to incorporate bigger sizes for Draper James that matched her brand's motto of "make pretty easy", and this launch sure helps to do the trick.

"This is a launch that is so close to my heart," Witherspoon said. "We learn so much from communicating with our customers on social media, and this is something they were asking for. We were able to take the positive feedback from our shoppers and women who wanted to wear our clothes and work to create these new inclusive pieces for them."

The extended sizes are reflective of the already existing styles and will be offered both in Draper James retail stores as well as online.

You know you can't wait to dive into some Southern charm, so here are some of the best picks.

Short Sleeve Sweater Dress

For a chic, yet casual occasion, this sweater dress hits the mark on a warm spring day. This dress is almost like two styles in one since the top features button down details while the bottom has two faux pockets on the accordion skirt.

Front Button Chambray Skirt

There's so many ways you can style a midi skirt and this one can take you from southern sweetheart to boho chic. Draper James' Chambray Skirt makes morning dressing easy as you can literally throw on a T-shirt and sneaks to make this a full on look. It features buttons down the front and waist tie to hug and secure your midsection.

Sailor Stripe Sweater Dress

Stripes hardly ever go out of style and this dress serves the kind that are sailor-approved. The combination of this sweater dress' stripe transition from light blue to navy and the bow detailing on the sleeves make this a fun and charming look for the warmer days ahead.

Chambray Faux Wrap Dress

The infamous wrap dress will remain an iconic silhouette for a while, but this Chambray version of the wrap dress from Draper James plays tricks on your eyes with a faux wrap. At least you won't have to worry about getting your knots in a bunch to get some added flare.

Sleeveless Love Circle Dress

Feeling flirty for V-Day? The Sleeveless Love Circle Dress has all the stops to show off your sweet side. This midi dress is simple with its boatneck neckline and fit and flare silhouette, but that's what will make this dress ideal for more than one occasion.

Whether you're from the south or spend your days as the queen of the north, there's no denying this collection will have you killing with kindness.