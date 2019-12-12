Attention fashion lovers: Reformation’s annual Winter Sale is happening today and it’s stacked with some of the best looks for 40% off. Happy holidays to you and your closet!

The LA-based brand (offering sizes XS-XL) is known for serving up some of the most on-trend runway-inspired looks. But some customers will find that while shopping there, items can cost up to $500. That’s why this sale of the year is one you'll want to hop on quickly.

Even some of the most stylish celebrities are hooked on Reformation’s pieces, which are conveniently also on sale. The Maxwell Dress, which has been worn by Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, is up for grabs. Plus, Millie Bobby Brown has been spotted wearing the brand’s Kosta Dress (on two occasions) which is also on sale for 40% off.

The sale is only for today, but it’s applicable to items online and in-store. Rev up your engines because items on the site are sure to go quickly. Ready for a haul? Here are some of the best picks from Reformation’s Winter Sale.

Maxwell Dress

The popular sustainable brand brings you this chic blazer dress that Chopra-Jonas wore back in August. The deep-V neckline makes for an edgy feature (not to mention those shoulder pads tho!).

Caprice Top

Reformation is good at supplying easy statement pieces like this waistline wrap top. Flirty and versatile, you can wear this with anything from skirts to pants and jeans.

Kosta Dress

Millie Bobby Brown sported this cute satin animal print dress for an Instagram post. The color is named Pink Panther, which couldn't be more appropriate with its very Scary Spice-inspired print. This dress will only set you back $130 in checkout.

Belle Flat

Though the Belle Flat is called a flat, it still has a slight baby heel to give you a little extra lift. Plus, it comes in red, too.

Lacey Dress

There's no better way to get hyped for spring than with a midi dress. Sweetheart necklines are always on trend and this Lacey Dress has a modern twist with its standout slit. Get on it while you still can.

Mick Pant

The rigid fabric in these jeans gives off the impression of corduroy, which is very in right now. The throwback look offers a slightly flared leg to bring you back to the '70s.

Noha Dress

Emily Ratajkowski was recently spotted in LA dressed in this cute Noha mini dress in another fun print (there are several).

Olive Jean

These high-waisted jeans are stylish, yet comfortable. Plus, they also come in this vintage light denim wash, too.