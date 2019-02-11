Refresh Wash Day With The Best Shampoos on Walmart.com
For many people — the lucky ones whose hair is healthy enough to withstand a bit of wear and tear — wash day is everyday. For the rest of us, it's a twice, sometimes once-weekly chore that requires a lot of time, arm strength, and, of course, all the right products. Whether your hair is fine and limp, curly and voluminous, prone to frizz, color-treated, or damaged and dry, there's one thing we can all agree on: The right shampoo for your hair type really does matter. And another thing's for sure: not all formulas are created equally.
There are so many shampoos available today — from drugstore to prestige, paraben-free to organic, even color-shielding, frizz-fighting and split-end-mending — that deciding which one to get next can be extremely overwhelming. To make things simple, we turned to Walmart.com (where you can get free 2-day shipping on any order of $35 or more) for some of the best shampoo formulas on the market. No matter your hair type or budget, Walmart.com has exactly what you need to get your best, cleanest hair ever. Check out a few of our favorites below.
For All Hair Types, A Crowd-Favorite Shampoo That's Only $5
Garnier Whole Blends Honey Treasures Repairing Shampoo, 22 fl oz
With over 27,000 reviews, this paraben-free shampoo is loaded with natural ingredients like royal jelly, honey and propolis extracts to help heal dry locks and split ends.
For Weak Strands, A Plant-Based Formula With Biotin And Collagen
OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo, 13 FL OZ
With vitamin B7, biotin, collagen and hydrolyzed wheat protein, this plant-based formula strengthens weak strands for shinier, healthier hair from the inside out.
Hydrate Dry Or Color-Treated Locks With This Sulfate-Free Formula
Pureology Hydrate Shampoo, 8.5 Oz
Perfect for color-treated hair, this sulfate-free shampoo hydrates damaged locks without stripping away that expensive color treatment.
For Curly Hair, Try A $5 Pre-Poo Cleanser With Aloe And Coconut Water
African Pride Moisture Miracle Pre-Shampoo 12oz
Designed for coils and curls, this pre-poo cleanser detangles and conditions for hair that's more manageable and soft.
Detox Your Scalp With This Charcoal-Infused Shampoo Formula
Pantene Pro-V Blends Charcoal Shampoo Purifying Root Wash 10.1 fl oz
More commonly found in deep-cleansing face masks, charcoal is great at removing impurities. This purifying shampoo with activated charcoal removes buildup on the scalp while nurturing the hair with vitamin B5 and antioxidants.
Try A Certified Organic Shampoo If You Have A Sensitive Scalp
Avalon Organics Scalp Treatment Tea Tree Shampoo, 11 Fl Oz
This certified organic formula with tea tree essential oil helps soothe an irritated scalp. Plus, it's free from parabens, harsh preservatives, synthetic colors and fragrances, phthalates and sulfates.
For Color Treated Hair, A Gentle Formula To Preserve Vibrancy
Redken Color Extend Shampoo, 33.8 Fl Oz
For maximum vibrancy between salon visits, this gentle shampoo cleanses and hydrates without stripping away color.
For Hair That Spends Too Much Time In A Flat Iron, A Cult-Classic Shampoo Packed With Keratin
It's A 10 Miracle Shampoo Plus Keratin Sulfate Free, 10 Oz
For protection against heat and sun damage, this shampoo infused with keratin preserves elasticity and locks in moisture for hair that's softer and healthier.
For Naturally Curly Hair Types, Go For A Shea-Butter-Based Cream Cleanser
Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo, 13.5 Oz
This creamy shea butter formula designed for curly hair types reduces breakage and hydrates without any harsh ingredients.
For Flat, Lifeless Hair, This Hydrating Formula Won't Weigh Your Locks Down
Joico Body Luxe Shampoo 33.8 OZ
This hydrating formula is fortified with oat amino acids that moisturize the hair without weighing it down.
Fight Frizz In All Climates With Living Proof's No Frizz Shampoo
Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo 8 Oz
Combat frizz (even in the most humid of climates) with this lightweight formula from Living Proof formulated with protein and essential nutrients to keep hair soft, manageable, hydrated and frizz-free.
For Curly Locks, A Shampoo Infused With Aloe Vera And Coconut Water
Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Shampoo, 13 FL OZ
Quench your curly locks with this unique shampoo formula infused with aloe vera and coconut water.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.