Spoilers for Watchmen Episode 9 ahead. Watchmen's first season came to a close this week and not every character was able to make it out unscathed. Dr. Manhattan and Lady Trieu are dead. Adrian Veidt is off to prison. And Angela may or may not have ingested Dr. Manhattan's powers. Yet despite all these cliffhangers, the fate of the show remains up in the air. However, Regina King wants to return for Watchman Season 2 if/when the show gets renewed, though she has a few very important conditions. And if they're not met, she's more than happy to walk away — right here and now.

"I can see myself being involved in a season two if it was really smart," King told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. "I would need to know the beginning and the endgame, unlike how this season was. I did not know what the endgame was." Even then, though, King still finds herself torn about the possibility. On the one hand, she'd be very tempted to pursue Angela's story, especially with this new and powerful twist. "There's that part of me, probably the ego side, that thinks, 'Yeah, I want to see what I can do with all those powers,'" she admitted.

Mark Hill/HBO

But at the same time, she's worried Season 1 set the bar so high that there's just no way a second installment could ever compete with it. She said she'd only be on board if "it was so smart, with a possibility of hiding easter eggs, creating new places to go, that it made sense and still connected to the world that was created in the first season."

King admitted that she has yet to watch the final three episodes of Season 1 and could very well change her mind on the matter once she's seen it all play out onscreen. But regardless, she's grateful for being given the opportunity to be a part of such a phenomenal story.

Even with King on board for a second go-around, though, that doesn't necessarily guarantee the series will come back for a second season, despite its success. "I don't want to feel like I'm ungrateful, but I still don't have any inclination whatsoever to continue the story," Watchmen series creator Damon Lindelof told Variety when asked about the possibility of returning for Season 2. "I'm not saying there shouldn't be a second season of Watchmen, and I'm not even saying that that season shouldn't feature some of the characters in this season of Watchmen. I just don't know what it should be."

Much like the repercussions of Angela eating that egg, Watchmen's future is shrouded in mystery. But perhaps if more and more people like King get onboard with the idea, a renewal could be just around the corner.