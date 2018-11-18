On Sunday during an interview with ABC's This Week, Democrat California Rep. Adam Schiff shut down President Trump's wildfire claims. Trump originally claimed back on Nov. 10 that mismanagement of California's forests was to blame. Trump visited California on Saturday to tour some of the devastation, and he again blamed forest management as one of the factors contributing to the fires.

Trump said the forest floors were not properly maintained. "Got to take care of the floors. You know, the floors of the forest. It's very important. You look at other countries where they do it differently and -- and it's a whole different story," Trump told reporters on Saturday. "I was with the president of Finland and he said we have a much different — we're a forest nation — he called it a forest nation and they spend a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things and they don't have any problem."

But as multiple fires continued to rage throughout the week in California, This Week co-host Martha Raddatz asked Schiff to respond to Trump's comments. The incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said he was glad to see that federal funds wouldn't actually be withheld.

"I'm glad that he's there, I'm glad that he is offering federal funds. That's what he should do, that's what a president is expected to do," Schiff told ABC. "Of course, I think all Californians were upset with the statements he made earlier in the week when people were facing utter devastation."

More to come ...