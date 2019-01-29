During a Ways and Means Committee hearing about the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore announced her cancer diagnosis and subsequent remission. She praised ObamaCare and underscored the importance of providing affordable health care for Americans.

“Instead of yielding me time, you could be delivering kind words at my memorial service,” Moore said, according to Roll Call. "In the spring of 2018, I joined an exclusive club of millions of Americans with the cursed C-disease: cancer, a disease that guarantees discrimination in the insurance marketplace — for many, a death sentence."

Moore explained that she was diagnosed with small cell lymphocytic lymphoma, per Roll Call. According to WebMD, small cell lymphocytic lymphoma is a cancer that affects the white blood cells that help your body ward off infections. While this particular cancer is highly treatable, without the required treatment it can turn into a more dangerous form of lymphoma.

“Right now I’m in great health with an excellent prognosis of living with this disease,” Moore told her colleagues. "I spent a lot of time on a gratitude tour, of being grateful for medical research, having insurance, and most importantly, thanking God for the ACA provisions."

Moore explained that while she doesn't currently rely on the ACA, she understood what people stood to lose if the law was repealed, especially after going through her diagnosis and all of the medical services that it required.

