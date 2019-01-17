On Thursday, Senate Republicans' first anti-abortion bill of the new Congress was defeated, Politico reports. The legislation would have permanently banned federal funds in programs like Medicaid from being used to pay for abortions; however, Republicans were unable to overcome a Democratic filibuster, and the bill was defeated.

Democratic Sens. Bob Casey and Joe Manchin voted with Republicans to pass the measure, while Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins joined Democrats to oppose it.

The bill was largely symbolic. For the last 40 years, Congress has tacked on a provision known as the the Hyde Amendment to every annual appropriations bill, Politico reports. That amendment bans the use of federal funds to pay for abortions, and the GOP bill that was defeated Thursday would have codified it into law permanently.

“Our legislation would create a permanent, government-wide prohibition on abortion funding so that not one taxpayer dollar goes toward the destruction of innocent human life," Sen. Roger Wicker, who sponsored the bill, said on the House floor. In addition to banning the use of Medicaid dollars for abortions, Wicker's bill would have prohibited Obamacare subsidies from being used to purchase insurance plans that cover abortions, banned the District of Columbia from using its own city taxes to pay for abortions, and banned the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs from providing abortions at their facilities.

Republicans timed the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act to coincide with the annual March for Life, an anti-abortion protest in Washington, Politico reports. Five Republican senators didn't vote on the bill: Lamar Alexander, Richard Burr, Mike Crapo, Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul. Even if they had, however, Republicans would have still been short the 60 votes needed to break a Democratic filibuster.

