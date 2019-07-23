Shopping with zero consequences is the stuff of dreams, but one app is about to make it a job description. RetailMeNot is hiring Shopping Specialists, and the hires will literally be paid $5,000 to go on a spending spree for one full week. It sounds almost too good to be true, but sometimes life throws you breaks.

This new position gives the employee $5,000 to spend at top retailers and restaurants while using and testing coupon codes and cash back offers from the RetailMeNot app and website. The five grand will come in the form of gift cards, and you have one week to spend it all.

The specialist will need to shop from a mix of at least five online and in-store retailers that is selected by RetailMeNot each day, and the mission is to buy at least one item from each of the stores. The goal is to check how effective RetailMeNot's coupons, promo codes, cash back offers, and instant cash back gift cards are throughout the whole experience. You're essentially acting as quality control for the site.

If getting a free-pass to shop until you drop isn't enough, there are even more perks in this position. You also get one meal per day comped, since RetailMeNot will ask the specialist to test its dining offers. You can spend up to $50 per day at restaurants on the RetailMeNot app, meaning you won't have to cook dinner for a week. Goodbye, meal prep.

While on your spending spree, you will have to document your shopping experiences and findings to share with the RetailMeNot team. And the best part is that at the end of the week, you get to keep everything you bought. This is not a joke.

In order to qualify for the job, you need to have two years minimum of shopping experience both in-stores and online. You also need to be a shopping authority who has a sharp eye for scoping out deals, and you need to know how to navigate your way around a store both online and in-person.

You also need to have some skill in money saving, and be comfortable using coupons, promo codes, and cash back offers. You also need to be at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license, and have the ability to visit the stores in question.

If you think you check all of these boxes for the job requirements, you can apply by directly emailing RetailMeNot at shoppingspecialist@retailmenot.com.

Instead of a resume, RetailMeNot asks that you send a short video that is 60-seconds maximum explaining your shopping skills. Describe your shopping habits, and what techniques you use to find deals while you're shopping online. Throw your elevator pitch and explain why you're the best candidate for the job.

In the body of the email, make sure you include your contact information, as well as your social media handles (you have to be an authority, remember?) RetailMeNot also asks that you include a 100-word description on why you're the perfect candidate to fill the new shopping role. You have until Aug. 9 to apply.

If you have always wished that you could get paid to shop, your chance has finally come.