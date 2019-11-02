Reviewers Are In Love With These 40 Gorgeous Things Under $35 On Amazon

When looking for cute clothes, must-have beauty, or elegant home decor on a budget, smart shoppers know that they can rely on Amazon for plenty of gorgeous things under $35. But whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, it can be tough to window shop on the site without a specific product in mind since there are so many choices. That's why I've gathered 40 of the best products you've just got to see.

You'll find great luxe-for-less pieces like comfortable memory foam-cushioned velvet slippers or a vintage-inspired skirt. You can also shop chic items for your home like a shaggy throw blanket or fuzzy pillow covers. For beauty enthusiasts, there are color-changing lipsticks for a steal and a cool mirror-effect nail powder for amazing at-home manicures.

Another perk of shopping on Amazon? Besides having a well-stocked assortment of items that have already been tested and vouched for, the site also offers super-fast Prime shipping. So if you need these items in a hurry, many can be delivered in just a couple of days. Whatever you're in the market for, keep scrolling for plenty of gorgeous products for any taste ⁠— and none will break the bank.

1. This Essential Oil Bracelet That Offers All-Day Aromatherapy Romanda Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Experience on-the-go aromatherapy session or pick-me-up with this handy essential oil diffuser bracelet. Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oil (sold separately) to the reusable cotton pad inside the stainless steel aromatherapy locket, and you've got an all-day diffuser on your wrist. The lightweight leather band is adjustable, too.

2. A Massive Makeup Kit That's Packed With Colors SHANY Cosmetics All In One Harmony Makeup Kit $34 | Amazon See on Amazon With 168 eye shadows, six lip glosses, three powder blushes, 10 brushes, and one mirror, there's a lot to love inside this all-in-one makeup kit. The cruelty-free makeup collection arrives in a branded box with handles for easy storage. And with a 4.3-star rating, the quality is there but so is an incredibly low price tag.

3. This Set Of Flower Lipsticks That Changes Color FirstFly Crystal Flower Jelly Lipstick (6 Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon These six waterproof jelly lipsticks offer a modern-day take on the mood ring and changes color based on your body temperature. Each lipstick contains a real flower along with soothing ingredients like essential oils, beeswax, and vitamin E to keep your lips moisturized. Plus, at less than $3 each, they're a great deal.

4. These Nail Art Powders That Make Your Manicure Shine Born Pretty Mirror Effect Nail Powder $13 | Amazon See on Amazon For an amazing at-home gel manicure, this set of nine mirror-effect nail powders is a must-have. When used with a UV top coat and UV lamp, each powder produces a different effect depending on your nail color base — black base gels provide a chrome effect, while white base gels create a pearly iridescent effect. They're a sure-fire way to get a stunning and long-lasting manicure without leaving the house.

5. A Complete Makeup Brush Set That's Super Soft Summifit Professional Makeup Brush Set (Set of 15) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This luxurious set of super soft makeup brushes are made from synthetic bristles that won't shed easily and includes 15 brushes, ranging from a large powder brush to a small lip brush. Each one has an imitation porcelain handle and on-trend rose gold accents so they'll look nice on your counter even when you're not using them.

6. This Lightweight Cult-Favorite Highlighter That's Safe For Sensitive Skin Physicians Formula Butter Highlighter $5 | Amazon See on Amazon This blendable, lightweight cream-to-powder highlighter is infused with moisturizing tucuma, capuacu, and murumuru butters and is available in five shimmering hues: rose gold, pink (that can double as blush), pearl, Champagne, and even an out-of-this-world iridescent one. The highlighter is hypoallergenic so it's a great choice for sensitive skin. No wonder the line is a favorite of YouTube gurus and hundreds of customers.

7. These LED Lights That Create A Magical Ambiance Twinkle Star LED Curtain Lights $16 | Amazon See on Amazon More than 3,800 reviewers have raved about these twinkly LED curtain lights, which are waterproof and perfect for indoor or outdoor decor. The 300 warm white lights can be paired with a sheer curtain (sold separately) or used alone, and you can choose from eight light settings including a steady-on option.

8. A Pair Of Chic Slippers That Feature Comfy Memory Foam HALLUCI Velvet Memory Foam House Slippers $17 | Amazon See on Amazon These stylish velvet slippers feature feather accents and come in four colors, including pale pink or classic black. They also have soft, waterproof rubber soles that provide grip while you're walking, but the most impressive part might be the supportive memory foam insoles that one reviewer wrote was "like walking on clouds."

9. A Lovely Sterling Silver Heart-Shaped Pendant Amazon Collection Pressed Flower Heart Pendant Necklace $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This pretty heart-shaped pendant is made of sterling silver and contains real dried flowers preserved in resin, creating a unique piece of jewelry available in a range of shades. The flowers are grown in Taxco, Mexico, and hand-picked for the pendant, so each one is one-of-a-kind.

10. This Comfy Maxi Dress That Has Pockets AUSELILY Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress With Pockets $24 | Amazon See on Amazon It's easy to love a comfy dress with pockets, and more than 1,000 reviewers have fallen for this long-sleeve maxi version. Made from soft and stretchy rayon and spandex, this dress features an elastic waist, two side pockets, and isn't prone to wrinkles. It's available in a wide range of colors, patterns, and sizes, too.

11. A Classic Plaid Scarf That Will Keep You Cozy Loritta Plaid Winter Scarf $10 | Amazon See on Amazon A cozy plaid scarf is a welcome addition to any winter wardrobe, and this oversize version can be worn as shawl as well. The fringed scarf is made from soft acrylic and comes in several eye-catching lattice plaid color combinations from soft beiges to bright pink with blue.

12. This Pleated Swing Skirt That Gives Beautiful Vintage Vibes GRACE KARIN Pleated Vintage Skirt $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This high-waisted pleated swing skirt is inspired by 1950s fashion, but the final effect is totally modern. The skirt is available in several patterns from florals to polka-dots to solid black. This adorable skirt has an A-line silhouette, concealed zipper and button closure, and — perhaps best of all — two side pockets.

13. A Flowy Tunic Blouse That's A Little Lacy WEKILI A-line Lace Blouse $21 | Amazon See on Amazon This flowy A-line tunic blouse is made from a soft, lightweight cotton blend and gets a bit of delicate flair from the lace hemline along the front. The stylish top comes in lots of colors, from rich coffee (pictured) to bright purple, as well as several floral patterns. Plus, it's even machine washable.

14. These Cute Rain Boots That Will Make You Love Rainy Days Capelli New York Cozy Lined Rain Boots $25 | Amazon See on Amazon These cute rubber rain boots have made quite a splash with reviewers thanks to the soft lining, fun prints, and solid waterproofing. These rubber boots with grippy soles come in a range of patterns including chevron, polka dots, and florals.

15. A Large Foldable Travel Bag That Comes In Lots Of Patterns WFLB Large Foldable Travel Bag $22 | Amazon See on Amazon With many different patterns to choose from, this foldable travel bag will be a great sidekick for your next trip across the globe or just to the gym. The zip-closure bag is made from durable, waterproof polyester and features an adjustable strap and an exterior pocket. When not in use, the bag folds into a compact size that's easy to stash away.

16. A Gorgeous Candle Set That Keeps Bugs Away YIHANG Soy Wax Citronella Candles (Set of 3) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This pretty citronella candle set comes with three candles in lightweight patterned tins and provides a fresh citronella scent. The tins make them a great choice for travel. While these candles are great at repelling bugs in your backyard, they make beautiful indoor decor with a fresh citrusy scent, too.

17. This Elegant Ceramic Ring Dish That'll Keep Your Jewelry Organized SOCOSY Marble Ceramic Ring Dish $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your jewelry, keys, or other small items organized with this elegant marble ceramic ring dish with gold edging. Place it in the bedroom, bathroom, or anywhere in the house where you need a chic storage spot or a little Instagram fodder.

18. A Vintage-Inspired Organizer That Stores & Displays Makeup Brushes PuTwo Vintage Makeup Organizer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon For a stylish way to display makeup brushes, reviewers love this vintage-style makeup organizer. The glass organizer features metal details, comes with white pearl fillers to keep your brushes from toppling over, and is even large enough to hold 15 to 25 brushes.

19. This Cute Tree Stand That Keeps Your Jewelry Organized INVIKTUS Silver Tree Jewelry Stand $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This adorable tree jewelry stand with little birds chirping away keeps your necklaces, earrings, and rings sorted and creates a lovely display of your favorite pieces. Available in three shades including bronze and silver, it's a sweet rustic way to stay organized.

20. This Stylish Ceramic Bathroom Set MyGift White & Beige Ceramic Bathroom Set (4 Pieces) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Instantly upgrade your bathroom with this chic four-piece ceramic bathroom set that comes with a toothbrush holder, tumbler, hand soap dispenser, and soap dish. Each piece is half smooth, half ribbed so they're easy to grip. These come in black or white so you can choose the set that looks best for you.

21. These Apothecary Jars That Look Like Glass But Won't Shatter STORi Apothecary Jars With Rose Gold Lids (Set of 3) $32 | Amazon See on Amazon More than 1,400 reviewers have used this set of three break-proof apothecary jars for organization and home decor and can't stop raving about them. The three acrylic jars in different sizes with metal rose gold lids are perfect for storing cotton balls, makeup brushes, hair accessories, and whatever else you want to display in style. And there's also the option of all clear jars.

22. A Sleek Bamboo Box You Can Customize For Your Storage Needs Seville Classics Bamboo Storage Box Set (5 Pieces) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This versatile bamboo storage box set of five pieces lets you organize your way — place all the boxes inside a drawer to keep things tidy, or place them one-by-one on desks and tables for easy-access storage. The set is made from 100% eco-friendly bamboo and features boxes ranging from extra-large to extra-small, which you can mix and match to create the perfect storage solution. If you're looking for dividers, there's a choice with those, too.

23. This Hanging Glass Terrarium Set For Chic Plant Displays Ivolador Hanging Glass Terrarium (Set of 3) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers with a green thumb and those just starting out love this hanging glass terrarium set, which includes water drop, diamond, and triangle-shaped vases. The set even comes with a pair of tweezers and hanging twine so it's ready to use straight out of the box.

24. This Fluffy Throw Blanket That's Super Cozy Chanasya Shaggy Throw Blanket $29 | Amazon See on Amazon This super soft, shaggy throw blanket is well-loved and has over 3,000 reviewers. It comes in more than a dozen shades ranging from fresh neutrals to soft pastels and even rich teal, so there's sure to be one that'd suit your space. Made from microfiber, this cozy blanket looks great draped over couches, chairs, and beds, and when it's time to clean up, it's machine washable and dryer friendly. As one reviewer reported, it's "heavenly soft and fluffy!"

25. These Fuzzy Faux Fur Covers To Refresh Your Throw Pillows Kevin Textile Faux Fur Cushion Cover (2 Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon It's easy to refresh your throw pillows with a new set of covers, and this set of two faux fur cushion covers are a popular pick among reviewers that comes to less than $10 each. With Mongolian faux fur on the front and soft suede on the back, it's a great upgrade to any lounging routine. Plus, there's a hidden zipper on the back for quick on and off. Choose from five gradient colors or eight solid shades.

26. A Break-Proof Set Of Stainless Steel Wine Glasses FINEDINE Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Broken wine glasses are a thing of the past with this sleek stainless steel stemless wine glass set. The four glasses are BPA-free, and since they're stainless steel, your chilled wine, spirits, and cocktails will stay cool for longer than with your standard glass. The modern stemless design also makes them easy to hold and harder to knock over.

27. This Easy-To-Pack-Up Cocktail Set For Great Drinks Even When Space Is Tight Barillio Rose Copper Cocktail Shaker Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Hundreds of reviewers love this cocktail shaker set available in rose, silver, gold, and black shades for mixing up delicious drinks at home. The set includes a stainless steel drinks shaker, muddler, mixing spoon, double-jigger, and two liquor pour spouts. Plus, when you're all done, everything fits inside the included velvet bag for easy storage in even the smallest of kitchens.

28. The Ceramic Canister Set To Keep Your Food Fresh Home Basics Ceramic Canister Set W/Spoon (4 Piece) $34 | Amazon See on Amazon This cute ceramic canister set adds style to your kitchen while keeping your grains, coffee, tea, and more fresher for longer. Available in turquoise, red, black, or white, the set features four canisters of varying sizes with airtight clamp lids and each one comes with its own spoon, too.

29. A Rose Gold Holographic Nail Polish That Will Make Your Manicure Sparkle ILNP Cosmetics, Inc. Champagne Blush Nail Polish $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This gorgeous rose gold holographic nail polish is the perfect sparkly shade of pink. The polish is cruelty-free, vegan, and long-lasting. "Best nail polish EVER!" one customer wrote, later adding "It went on smoothly, didn't dry out while applying, and dried quickly." With a 4.7-star rating after more than a hundred reviews, this multi-toned shimmer polish has plenty of fans.

30. This Set Of Pretty Pens With Glitter Accents BYSOU Rose Gold Metal Pens $9 | Amazon See on Amazon When you're writing with good old pen and paper, it's nice to have your favorite pen on hand. Hundreds of reviewers love these rose gold ballpoint pens with glitter accents, which come in a set of four. When the ink runs out, the pens are easy to refill with ink cartridges (sold separately), making them a great, eco-conscious pick for journaling, letter-writing, note-taking, and much more.

31. This Bamboo Cutting Board With Built-In Compartments HHXRISE Organic Bamboo Cutting Board $18 | Amazon See on Amazon A sturdy cutting board is a must-have for all home cooks, and this BPA-free and eco-friendly bamboo cutting board is great for preparing meats, fruits, and vegetables. Three built-in compartments provide a convenient place to keep chopped ingredients separate while you're cutting, and the grooved edge prevents liquids from spilling on the countertop, too. Plus, if you decide to use this as a serving dish, the compartments are perfect for doubling as topping and sauce trays.

32. These LED Tealights That Create Flame-Free Ambiance LOGUIDE Flameless Tea Lights (24 Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love the look of candles but don't want to deal with flames or melted wax, these flameless LED tealights are the perfect solution. These can be used in any room of the house or even outside to create a gentle glow from realistic, battery-powered flames. This pack includes 24 tealights, and the batteries are replaceable.

33. These Show-Stopping Artificial Trees With Fairy Lights Hairui Birch Tree With LED Fairy Lights (2 Pack) $33 | Amazon See on Amazon For a romantic, rustic decor upgrade, reviewers love these artificial birch trees with fairy lights. Sold in a pack of two, the branches are covered with warm white battery-powered lights that ooze cozy. There's a timer feature so you don't have to worry about leaving the room, and the branches are waterproof and safe to use indoors or outdoors.

34. This Hydrating Body Lotion That Adds Subtle Shimmer Hempz Coconut Fusion Shimmering Body Lotion $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This hemp seed oil body cream is packed with hydrating coconut oil, cocoa butter, and shea butter, plus almond oil and citrus fruit extracts to leave skin super smooth and hydrated. Plus, with a subtle shimmer and a tropical scent, it's much more than your average lotion. As one reviewer noted, "It’s a great moisturizer, and gives a nice glow to my skin."

35. This Wooden Cooking Utensil Set That's Super Sturdy & Won't Damage Nonstick Pans NAYAHOSE Natural Teak Wood Kitchen Utensils (4 Pieces) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100% solid teak, this wooden cooking utensil set is durable and looks great displayed in your kitchen. The set includes a wooden spatula and three wooden spoons (including one genius slotted spoon), and they're all safe to use on nonstick pans.

36. This Marble Rolling Pin That Smoothly Rolls Dough Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin with Wooden Cradle $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Bakers and pizza dough makers love this marble rolling pin, which has over 1,000 reviews. The rolling pin is made from 100% marble and offers smooth rolling, nice weight, and easy-to-grip wooden handles. Put it in the freezer for a few minutes and worrying about melting dough will be a thing of the past. It also comes with a wooden base, where you can place the rolling pin when not in use.

37. These Glitter Sneakers That Put Sparkle In Each Step Forever Link Glitter Fashion Sneaker $26 | Amazon See on Amazon These glitter fashion sneakers pack a lot of sparkle in each step. The lace-up, low-top sneakers feature a glittery upper and rubber sole. Choose from 13 colors including gold and lime green and a wide range of sizes. Who says comfortable can't also be fun?

38. A Satin Robe That's Perfect For Lounging The Bund Satin Robe $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Lounge in luxurious style with this soft satin robe, which features a V-neck and two side pockets. It's available in 20 colors, including classic black, deep red (pictured), delicate lavender, and more. And when it's time to wash, just toss it into the machine.

39. A Satin Lace Nightgown That's Super Comfy Ekouaer Satin Lace Nightgown $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This elegant satin lace nightgown is soft and slightly stretchy to keep you comfortable. The nightgown features a floral lace V-neckline and adjustable straps, and it's available in an array of colors and sizes including a few cotton options.