When it comes to makeup, and in particular foundation, beauty brands are seemingly finally sitting up and realising their responsibility in diversifying their shade ranges. While a bunch of higher end brands such as Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and Urban Decay have been leading examples, the high street is not so developed. However, Revolution's new foundation range features an impressive 50 shades, and it will only set you back a tenner. Intrigued? Let me tell you more...

Picture yourself in your local Boots or Superdrug. How many makeup stands can you see that boast a truly diverse range of foundation shades? I'm guessing it's not many, or in some cases, your answer may be a big fat zero. While limited space could be the reason, there is really no excuse for more affordable drugstore brands to not be expanding their shade ranges in order to cater to all. Many of us rely on drugstore makeup, and most of it is really pretty good. So why should we not all be able to buy our perfect foundation shade there?

Enter: Revolution. Not only are they launching a foundation with an impressive 50 shades for only £10 (the Conceal & Hydrate foundation), they are also releasing a corresponding concealer (Conceal & Hydrate concealer) for a mere £7. I'm guessing I have your full attention, so let's discover what you can actually expect from the exciting new launch.

First and foremost, it's important to mention that the new foundation contains a generous dose of hyaluronic acid, to leave skin looking "plump, fresh and glowing," according to the brand. The formula offers a satin-glow finish, with a medium-full coverage that will hydrate skin and boost skin's natural radiance. It also comes with a super handy pump for easy, mess-free application that delivers the perfect amount of product and means it's a great option for travel.

Revolution

The concealer also focuses on boosting skin's hydration levels, while covering everything from blemishes to dark under eye circles. It has a doe foot applicator for speedy, fuss-free application, which makes it perfect for even the busiest of mornings.

As mentioned, both the foundation and concealer come in 50 shades, from fair to dark, and also come in an array of undertones.

Speaking about the new launch, Revolution co-founder Adam Minto commented:

"It’s our motto to always keep an open mind when it comes to developing or launching new products and Conceal & Hydrate is the latest result of this approach. Our fans spoke and we listened."

Revolution

He continued: "As always, we stay true to our belief that quality makeup should be accessible to everyone and this new range is no exception – the formula rivals those of prestige brands for a fraction of the price."

I for one am seriously impressed by the look of this line, and by the fact a drugstore line has finally given the people what they want!

You can shop the entire line on superdrug.com and revolutionbeauty.com, as well as in store at Superdrug.