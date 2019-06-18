Are you a grill master? Do you like to travel? Do you like to eat ribs? Do you like to talk about food? Good news: Reynolds Wrap is hiring a "Chief Grilling Officer" right now, and the job description for the role includes all of the above and more. The new 2019 role is designed to help Reynolds Wrap find the best BBQ ribs in America. So yes, your job would literally be traveling across the country to eat ribs and share your story, helping to bring visibility to niche BBQ joints, illuminating destination-worthy ribs along the way. Not a bad summer job, right?

Even though this is technically a "job," the lucky recipient of this position will be out of office for this two week gig. Traveling from city to city, taste-testing ribs, taking pictures, and sharing your story on the Reynolds Kitchens website and social channels will be your duty. You'll be responsible for also sharing as many tips as you pick up along the way so that the people grilling at home can learn some insider tricks of the trade. Aka, you're not just telling people where to go to get the best ribs, you're also telling them how they can make the best ribs at home. This is a Reynolds-sponsored position after all, so you'll be empowering home grillers to use Reynolds Wrap as their secret weapon to an easy and efficient grilling experience.

As for pay, rest assured you'll be generously compensated. You'll receive a $10,000 stipend along with pre-paid travel and lodging for you and a guest. So all you need to do is show up, with a bud, and a big appetite. Yes, it's bring your friend to work day, every day on the job. If you want to see what this job actually looks like and what exactly will be required of you, you can check out last year's winner and read all about the experience to see if you're up for the challenge. Though we don't know what stops this year's trip will include, we do know that last year, the BBQ tour included stops in Nashville, Memphis, Kansas City, Dallas and Austin, and you can read about each BBQ joint on the site. Spoiler alert: this job will require you to eat a lot of meat and share a lot of pictures in which you are likely covered in BBQ sauce or sweat because, meat sweats and because, August.

If you think you have enough BBQ enthusiasm to make you qualified for this job that will require you to eat, sleep and breathe ribs for two weeks, and you have the availability and ability to travel in August, you'll want to apply ASAP. Aka, don't bother applying if you can't get off work for two weeks or are not able to travel. To apply, all you have to do is submit a photo of yourself grilling your favorite recipe (they want to make sure this is really your passion), along with a short 100 word essay explaining why you're the best person for the job. Send your submission to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com before midnight on Wednesday, June 19.