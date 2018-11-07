On Tuesday, countless celebrities threw their hats into the political endorsement ring for the midterms. One such endorsement was especially profound: early in the afternoon, Rihanna called Stacey Abrams an "inspiration to women across the world" in a strong vote of support via an Instagram post. Though Rihanna isn't from Georgia, her support of Abrams was a poignant nod towards a woman trying to make history: if Abrams wins the gubernatorial race in Georgia, she will be the first African American female governor in United States history.

Rihanna wrote in her Instagram post,

GEORGIA: I’m sure you already know, but incase you’re still wondering.... it’s all about @StaceyAbrams for Governor! Stacey is an inspiration to women across the world!!!She has the vision and experience to lead Georgia running on an incredible platform to: Decriminalize Poverty, End Cash Bail, Make College Debt Free, Expand Access to Healthcare

Rihanna closed out her post by writing, "We need everyone in Georgia to Vote TODAY! Take people with you - it’s going to take all of us to do the work! Let’s get it done!EVERY. VOTE. MATTERS!"

Following her strong endorsement of Abrams, Rihanna posted another politically charged Instagram. This time it wasn't about a politician, but rather a political issue: voter suppression. Rihanna wrote, "No matter what they try, stay in line and cast your vote. It REALLY matters. Polls close at 7pm. This is where it counts guys! 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿"

In an earlier Instagram post of the day, Rihanna took the time to clap back at an Instagram user who questioned her involvement in American politics; Rihanna hails from Barbados. The fan commented on an Instagram Rihanna posted that listed the 15 states that allow for same day voter registration.

When a fan commented on the post saying, “Are you even a US citizen? Just curious,” Rihanna replied, “Nah I’m an immigrant tryna get yo country together. Did u vote?”

Rihanna isn't the first celebrity to throw their support behind Abrams. A long list of A-listers have come out on behalf of the gubernatorial hopeful, including John Legend, Barack Obama, and Oprah.

In a statement in August, Obama said of Abrams, "In a time when too many folks are focused simply on how to win an election, Stacey's somebody who cares about something more important: why we should. That's the kind of politics we should practice. That's why I'm proud to give Stacey Abrams my support."

AP Archive on YouTube

As for Oprah, she went down to Georgia personally on Nov. 1 to stump for Abrams, arguing that Abrams was going to "serve the underserved" if she was elected governor of Georgia. A few days later, Oprah had to speak out about the campaign for a much uglier reason: a racist robo-call using her name had been reported throughout Georgia.

In an Instagram story on Monday, Oprah spoke out against the call, once more endorsing Abrams. She said, “I heard people making racist robo-calls in my name against Stacey Abrams, who I am 100 percent for in Georgia. I just want to say: Jesus don’t like ugly. And we know what to do about that. Vote.”