The fashion world is abuzz over Rihanna's partnership with luxury fashion house LVMH. Rihanna's now the first black woman to helm a luxury fashion house, and the first look at Rihanna's Fenty fashion collection is finally here. According to social media posts and a profile in T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Fenty includes apparel, like pantsuits and shirt dresses, and accessories, such as shoes and jewelry.

In a quick video clip posted on the magazine's Instagram, Rihanna is wrapped in a gorgeous and roomy tan pantsuit. In other shots, Rihanna slays a denim corset dress, a pink shift dress with both pockets and a matching blazer, and a white shirt dress with major puffed sleeves. Overall, the high-end Fenty range gives off a chic street vibe in neutral tones with high fashion flourishes. Think structured silhouettes with standout, strong details.

"I've been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world," the singer and designer told the T about her sartorial journey. "First wearing it, buying it, being recognized for my style, and then collaborating with brands."

Rihanna, who previously partnered with Mahnolo Blahnik, continued, "I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license. I'm very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer."

Fenty pieces will be sold online at Fenty.com, which goes live on May 29, and new items will drop monthly. Since it's a luxury brand, the offerings start as low as $200 and go up $1,500.

Unlike other luxury brands, Fenty will focus on the online sales model and won't be sold at department stores. It's solely direct-to-consumer fashion for a luxe crowd.

"I want to be as disruptive as possible," Rihanna told T. "The brand is not traditional. There is no runway show. It's a new way of doing things because I believe that this is where fashion is going to go eventually."

While that forward-thinking approach certainly shakes things up, Fenty's sizing is limited. The brand only goes up to a French size 46, which translates to a U.S. size 14. Bustle reached out to Fenty and LVMH for comment on the brand's sizing.

Here are some additional looks pulled from the brand's social media shares to paint an idea of the collection to come.

1. Pantsuits Fenty Instagram This oversized pink pantsuit is anything but basic. Suits are a big part of Fenty's debut.

2. White Dresses & More Fenty Instagram Crisp white pieces with smart cuts are also stand-outs of the range.

3. Denim Options Fenty Instagram Denim factors into the collection in innovative styles, and can be dressed up with statement accessories.