In a touching, yet heartbreaking Instagram shared on Thursday, Rihanna honored a fan who died from cancer. As revealed by the singer, the fan named Monia sadly passed away over Christmas. Rihanna posted a selfie with Monia, which E! News reported was taken at the singer's Savage X Fenty London pop-up shop in June. Monia can be seen smiling and RiRi is doing a classic kissy face.

Rihanna wrote the most beautiful caption to accompany the sweet photo. It reads:

"Navy Angels! This Christmas, we lost a beautiful spirit who was such a pillar of strength to us! Most of our friendship she’s spent in a hospital or doctor’s office! This picture was just a few months ago, she looked at me and said 'Rih the cancer is back' I’ll never forget the fear in her eyes this day! Still she pushed forward, fighting the fight everyday with the Navy behind her supporting her every step of the way! We are all heartbroken about this!!! You will never be forgotten! Love you my angel @moniasto fly in peace."

The "Work" artist also posted a video without sound of the singer hugging Monia, as she cries. It looks like the video is from the same night their cute selfie was taken. "miss you already sis @moniasto 💔😇 #NavyAngels," Rihanna wrote next to the video.

Monia shared the same video with sound on June 15 and captioned it, "this is me right after I told her my cancer got back, it literally broke my heart to tell her this 💔 but she’s so caring and supportive!! love you forever @badgalriri thank you so much for this!"

If you check out Monia's Instagram, she and Rihanna had quite the history with the singer liking and commenting on many of Monia's posts, including an Instagram Monia shared on Nov. 6 of herself during the first night after one of her surgeries.

Rihanna wrote a lengthy caption sending Monia so much love and strength. Part of her response read,

"Sis we are all praying for you! Your strength and your ability to let the beauty in your spirit shine through, even in the midst of adversity, is tremendously inspiring!!"

As you can see above, Rihanna went onto thank Monia for sharing her story, while also continuing to say she can't imagine what Monia had experienced over the years. "I can't begin to imagine what you feel, so I want you to know we are all here for you and I encourage the NAVY to rally around you during these times! Love you!," the Ocean's Twelve star posted

The singer's words meant the world to Monia, who wrote in a Dec. 4 Instagram alongside a screenshot of Rihanna's kind comment, "I haven’t posted in a while because there was so much going on.. so much pain, so many bad news, just too much. and right in the worst time, she‘s there for me. this made my day. thank you robyn [Rihanna's real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty], for being so real and supportive."

For Rihanna to take the time to reach out to Monia, take photos with her, and to check in on her throughout her cancer battle shows the musician is truly a wonderful and caring person. Rihanna clearly cares about her fans immensely, and her kindness and tribute for Monia probably means the world to the late fan's loved ones.