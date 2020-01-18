Last week, I was able to attend a makeup masterclass hosted by Fenty Beauty and meet the enigma that is Hector Espinal, Rihanna's right hand man and Fenty's Global Makeup Artist. Responsible for creating some of RiRi's most amazing looks, he's also in charge of product development, helping to create some of Fenty's best-selling products. So it's fair to say that I learnt a lot from him. Best lesson of all? Rihanna's MUA revealed the best hack for smooth foundation, and I am so here for it.

Talking about his top tips on how to achieve a flawless foundation finish, the pro makeup artist explained there are several things you should keep in mind at all times. First of all: "less is more." Secondly: "Skincare is important". His advice was to keep your product light, and prep the skin first and foremost. (If you don't take care of your skin, the rest of your base will almost certainly show it.) So far, so sensible.

Hector's third tip though was a genuinely genius hack I'm certainly going to be using from here on out. He explained that how you apply your foundation is crucial if you want to achieve a super smooth, silky finish. The best way to do it, he says, is with a damp makeup sponge – one doused in cold water; never warm. Why? The cold will close up pores and keeps things tight, meaning your base will look super smooth. Pretty clever, huh?

He did acknowledge that applying foundation with a cold sponge can come as a bit of a shock to the system first thing in the morning, but, it really works. There's always the added bonus of having an extra little thing to wake you up before heading to work, too. Chilling, but effective.