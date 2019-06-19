While fans of Queen Rihanna “RiRi” Fenty are gracious for the plethora of makeup, panty sets, and luxury fashion, the people have spoken online and are begging for Rihanna to to pump more tunes out oft the studio booth. Instead, Rihanna rolled out a “No More Music” tee, and yes, it’s part of that luxury Fenty fashion line.

On June 19, Rihanna opened up the doors to her Fenty line in a pop-up shop at The Webster in New York City. After her May 19 release of cool silhouettes, the now-designer is unveiling a plethora of new pieces for June, one of which includes a $230 tee shirt that read “No More Music”, reported by The Fader.

The shirt is one of Rihanna’s more, well, blatant indications that she hears The Navy and their grievances about not having received music from her since her 2016 anti-pop album, ANTI hit airwaves. Nonetheless, Fenty shoppers might still buy it just to support the music, fashion, and makeup mogul.

Although Rihanna is poking fun at her fans who are dying to hear new mixes from the Bajan hitmaker, she’s dead serious about taking their coin for the shirt. The shirt will actually be available to shop on Fenty.com starting June 19.

The shirt is one of many that RiRi is dropping for the second product wave of Fenty, but this isn't the first time the shady singer has chosen to troll fans with a shameless plug of her products.

Earlier in May, fans were disappointed that Rihanna chose not to attend the 2019 Met Gala for the Camp: Notes On Fashion them that many agree she would have slayed. Fans were in awe of her not in attendance and questioned where in the world, other than the Met Ball, could the fashion killa be.

The singer's tell-all came in the form of an Instagram Story where she posted a fan's tweet that read "Rihanna at home playing with that [expletive] makeup" alongside a photo of what people suspect looks like a sneak peek of new Fenty Beauty Gloss Bombs. The makeup mogul didn't exactly clarify what the products were, but Rihanna simply captioned the photo with "met ball 2019" and two emojis.

Badgalriri/Instagram Stories

RiRi has previously taken a stance on social media to shadily troll and clap back at fans who are applying added pressure for her to bring listeners new music. As the singer was photographed while breaking a sweat during a Fenty Beaut event, she used the picture as an opportunity to make herself a meme.

"i feel attacked," she captioned the photo. "***valley girl who’s never been attacked voice*** R9 chronicles."

Obviously Rihanna is on a mission to take over the world, and she's well on her way since providing inclusive makeup, lingerie, Puma looks and now high-end fashion. But fans are eager for the starlet's talents that put her on the map and RiRi is telling them (albeit in a pricey way) they'll just have to be that much more patient.