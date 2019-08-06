As many times as Rihanna has proved to fans that her most questionable outfits are indeed, “fashion,” she’s managed to pull another stunning look over their eyes. Rihanna wore pink feathers to Crop Over Carnival in Barbados, and it’s literally the sexiest pink loofah-looking dress you’ve ever seen grace the Bajan beauty.

Loofah dresses aren’t a new thing, but for some reason, Aunty RiRi can, in fact, reinvent the wheel. Rihanna has always donned more jewels and lingerie in past years attending Carnival, but she’s giving the girls something very different to eyeball—a full on feathered pink dress.

Rather than the more revealing bedazzled looks fans are aware of, Rihanna stepped out of her white whip in bubblegum pink and bantu knots to celebrate the harvest festival in her home country. In addition to her bright textured outfit, Rihanna ‘s makeup was just as festive. The “Work” singer’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono posted a video to her Instagram of RiRi in her (pink) element while rocking a matte lime green eyeshadow with face jewels. With an added pop of pink lip color, RiRi could be an AKA.

According to Time, Rihanna spent her day partying it up at the Kadooment Day parade alongside Barbados’ Prime Minister Aug. 5, proving that even in a dress RiRi can “wine pon it” and dance the day away.

Rihanna has basically combined her red carpet dresses with her Carnival costumes. Interestingly enough, her 2019 costume is vaguely reminiscent of another pink loofah gown from Gianbatista Valli's couture collection which the singer she wore to the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the dresses are nearly identical (minus the feathers), this marks Rihanna's first time back at a Carnival celebration, as the singer skipped last year's festival. However, since making her return, she's donning a less revealing look. Don't get it twisted, Rihanna comes to slay every time, but her past looks have been more on-brand with Carnival outfit traditions.

In 2017, Rihanna donned aquamarine hair to match her nails while sporting a revealing three-piece. The intricate jewels that made up the bikini top and bottom aren't something you'll find at your nearest craft store. But here Rihanna also donned pink feathers with her Crop Over outfit, so it's definitely a pattern for her festival looks.

Rihanna's 2015 Crop Over Carnival look is similar in design to the one she wore with blue hair. However, RiRi tapped into her dark side and chose to rock darker mesh and bedazzled jewels with navy blue and green feathers. To make her Crop Over fit all the more extravagant, Rihanna's lingerie is surrounded by pearls in the busty portion of the fit.

RiRi is and has been a trailblazer for fashion and wearing some of the most innovative designs that offer plenty of shock value to those who get a glimpse. However, no matter if it's the Met Ball, Grammy Awards, or even the dentist office that she's visiting, Aunty RiRi's fashion sense is the cream of the crop.