It looks like Josie McCoy is about to leave Riverdale in her rearview mirror and see what life has in store for her in New York City. The highly anticipated Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene has officially been given a full series order by The CW and will center around Josie (played by Ashleigh Murray) as she attempts to hit the big time with her musical career. This includes befriending aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (played by Lucy Hale) who is described as a "fashion legend-to be" as well as “bold, big hearted and independent," according to TVLine. Other members of the cast include mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (played by Julia Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez (played by (Jonny Beauchamp) who also goes by the name Ginger, his drag queen alter ego.

Murray's departure from Riverdale felt pretty inevitable at this point, especially since the small town doesn't really have the same opportunities for a budding music career as a place like New York City does. (The girl has some serious talent and deserves the chance to share it with the world.) So now that the series has been officially picked up for a full season, it's only a matter of time before Josie says goodbye to Riverdale High, potentially for good.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the exciting news on Twitter, and even provided a first look at some photos on the Katy Keene set, which are sure to get fans even more pumped for the new spinoff series.

"One door closes, another opens!" Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the tweet. "So thrilled that Katy Keene is coming to the @ TheCW with this beautiful cast! So grateful to @ thatthingofwhen and Maggie Kiley for all the love they poured into this show! NYC, here we come!!!"

For her part, Hale also took to Twitter to post the same photo, accompanied by a heartfelt message of her own about what this show means to her and why she's so thrilled to be sharing the story with fans, writing:

"KATY KEENE is officially picked up to series and I’m actually In tears. So excited about this next chapter. This show is all about hope and pursuing dreams and the friendships & relationships that bond it all. Actually can’t wait for you all to see this."

In celebration of the show's official pick-up, many members of the cast have gone on to post various images, whether it be behind-the-scene shots from Katy Keene or the official poster itself, which give you a first look at some of these new characters.

It also allows you to see Josie in her new surroundings with her new friends. From what we can tell so far, it looks like New York City life suits her very well.

"To all the dreams I loved before and can finally post about..." Murray captioned one of her photos on Instagram. "#KatyKeene is going to series. Breathless and thankful."

Needless to say, this series already looks like a total hit and will make you want to move to the Big Apple ASAP.