Following nearly two years as a couple, on Saturday, Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan married longtime boyfriend, MLB player Michael Kopech, according to People. The two wed in a private ceremony at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, and kept the event small and intimate with approximately 40 family members and friends in attendance. Morgan wore a beaded lace gown by Eisen-Stein Bridal, and Kopech matched the bride in a stylish beige suit, as per E! News.

Following the ceremony, Morgan opened up about the wedding in an interview with E! News, confirming the two had tied the knot. "We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever," she said. "Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love."

Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on Riverdale, invited several CW costars to the wedding, and Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner, and Madelaine Petsch were in attendance. Petsch, who plays Morgan's on-screen girlfriend, was asked prior to be a bridesmaid, as per People. Morgan walked down the aisle to "Truly Madly Deeply" by Yoke Lore, and the newlyweds first dance was to "My Best Friend" by Tim McGraw, as per E! News.

Kopech and Morgan got engaged in July of 2019, following nearly a year and a half of dating, according to People. The White Sox player proposed to Morgan while on a romantic getaway to Mooney Falls, Arizona, popping the question near a dramatic waterfall. Kopech posted a video about the engagement on Instagram, writing, "So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly." He continued, "We know this is forever. Why would we wait?" Morgan also posted a photo of the proposal on Instagram, writing, "My Forever."

Throughout their relationship, Morgan has shared occasional relationship updates on social media. Following the proposal, the Riverdale star posted a slideshow of photos from their getaway on Instagram, writing, "Happy 4th Everyone!" In December, Morgan shared a romantic lakeside photo shoot holding her fiancé's hand on Instagram, captioning it, "We just cheesin' 24/7 these days." along with another photo kissing Kopech, writing, "Can’t wait to be Mrs. Kopech in 5 weeks!"

On Saturday, Morgan posted a photo of sneakers labeled "Bride" on her Instagram Story, showing how excited the star was for the big day. It's not yet clear if she'll share more photos from the ceremony on social media, but given how many relationship moments the couple have posted for the past, it seems likely fans can look forward to further updates.