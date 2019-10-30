'Riverdale's' Lili Reinhart Is The Newest CoverGirl

Betty Cooper, with her bright lipsticks and classic ponytail, is a beauty icon. But so is Lili Reinhart. The actor from hit series Riverdale has a new gig outside of acting, and it's major. Reinhart is the newest CoverGirl, and her fresh, creative approach to beauty couldn't make her any more well-suited to the job.

On Oct. 30, Reinhart took to her Instagram account to make the announcement and post the first image of herself as the latest face of the brand. In her caption, the actor explained that she was "pinching herself" at the opportunity. She went on to write, "As a COVERGIRL, my goal is to advocate for confidence & self acceptance in a world where so many young men and women feel compelled to change themselves. I can’t wait to start this journey."

Likewise, CoverGirl also made the news public on their own social media channels welcoming Reinhart to the "Easy, Breezy Family," and call her an "authentic, inspirational, talented actress & author. The brand posted the same photo as Reinhart, but there's a little something extra about the new campaign image. Reinhart did her makeup herself for the new CoverGirl image, and it looks so good.

Courtesy of CoverGirl

For Reinhart, working with the brand represents an ability to champion confidence and inclusion in the beauty space. In a press release, the actor says, "I have always been a huge believer in embracing one’s uniqueness and finding ways to feel good in your own skin,. Since I was 13, makeup has been an incredible source of confidence for me and a tool that can be used to enhance the natural beauty that exists in all of us."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

For the brand, the decision of who to choose as a new CoverGirl comes down to people who have unique stories and perspectives on beauty and represent them in accessible ways. Vice President of Marketing for CoverGirl Erika Woods says in a press release, "Each of our COVERGIRLs have their own unique story and giving them a platform to share their personal view of beauty has always been a foundational reason behind the brand’s talent roster. It is truly an iconic moment to be inaugurated into a long line of COVERGIRLs who represent culture, beauty, self-expression and individuality in an accessible and real way.”

Woods goes on to explains that Reinhart fits the brand perfect as a person who is "authentic, talented, and truly lives by what she believes in."

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Part of Reinhart's role as a CoverGirl will include becoming the face of a brand new collection for the brand. The new range, set to debut in spring 2020 is still under wraps, but it'll mark the actor's first official beauty campaign with the brand.

While Betty Cooper may be Riverdale's resident beauty icon, Reinhart is your new IRL beauty inspo.