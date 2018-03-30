Spring is here, which means it's time to stock up on some new sunnies. As PopSugar found, Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch created a sunglass collection with Privé Revaux, and you're not going to believe how affordable and readily available the line is. The collection of five styles might me small, but it is mighty.

Petsch's character on Riverdale knows how to go bold with her style, and it looks like it's rubbed off onto her personal style as well. The actress had a hand in creating five early '00s-inspired sunglasses that will give you a flashback to your middle school years.

The bright colors and fun shapes make them perfect for the season of sunshine. There's metallic bubble-shaped frames, a bright yellow pair, and even a Barbie pink micro-inspired look. That's one for every (read: all of your) personalities.

“I am beyond excited to share these meticulously and personally curated sunglasses with everyone! I have been obsessed with sunglasses for a very, very long time, so it was a natural fit for me to partner with Privé Revaux on my own collection. I spent a lot of time on the details of these pairs and I am so very proud of them," Petch said in the press release.

Every single one of the shades will be available on Apr. 9 on the brand's website. You'll also be able to shop the Privé Revaux x Madelaine Collection on Amazon and internationally at select retailers including Nordstrom, American Eagle, and Express.

On top of being readily available to the entire world, the price is also right. Each pair from the collection will be $29.95 per pair — just like all other pairs on the brand's website. That means that you'll be able to stock up on all of your favorites without having to use your entire summer shopping savings.

On top of micro-inspired and colorful lenses, the Riverdale star also though up some more wearable designs. There's Street, retro round frames, Candy, small colorful lenses, Mister, oversized cat-eye, Rogue, modern aviator, and Clique, classic square sunnies. Don't even try to pick which one you like best, because you'll drive yourself mad trying to decide.

Petsch is known for her bold personal style, so it only makes sense that she came up with so many incredible designs for the brand. She's constantly wearing trendy styles, bold colors, and experimenting with her own looks, which makes her the perfect match, according to the brand.

“Madelaine’s style pairs perfectly with the Privé Revaux brand ethos,” said David Schottenstein, CEO and founder of Privé Revaux, in the press release. “We are excited for her to bring her fashion-forward thinking to our brand with the Privé Revaux x Madelaine collection and share her designs with her passionate fanbase.”

This will be the brand's first collab with one celebrity. Plenty of celebs have rocked the shades, since the brand's 2017 launch. Ashley Benson, Jaimie Fixx, and Hailee Steinfeld teamed up to promote the shades, but they didn't get quite the say on the collection that Petsch has. The brand also recently launched in-store at American Eagle, which makes the line even more accessible.

There's a good chance that this collection will fly off the virtual and in-store shelves. Especially with it being so darn affordable. Mark your calendars for Apr. 11, because your favorite styles might not be available if you wait too long. This is a limited-edition collection, so don't say that I didn't warn you.

Something tells me that this is just the beginning of fashion collabs for the Riverdale star. This line is the perfect way to make your look a little bolder — just like Petsch.