Federal prosecutors for special counsel Robert Mueller say that Paul Manafort lied to investigators, according to a court filing on Monday. In the filing, prosecutors allege that Manafort "committed federal crimes" which included lying to the FBI and the special counsel's office on a number of matters. If this is true, it will constitute a breach of Manafort's plea agreement. As a result, the special counsel is asking a judge to sentence Manafort for jail time.

Manafort agreed to a plea deal with Mueller's team in September. Under the terms of the deal, Manafort would plead guilty to charges related to "conspiracy involving money laundering, tax fraud, failing to report foreign bank accounts, violating rules requiring registration of foreign agents, lying and witness tampering," per CNBC. In exchange, he agreed to cooperate with the government regarding Mueller's investigation of Russian collusion in the 2016 election, and would receive a lesser jail time as a result of the plea deal.

According to the filing, Manafort's team denies any wrongdoing and "believes he has provided truthful information" to the government throughout the investigation. Bustle reached out to Manafort's legal counsel for comment, and spokesperson Jason Maloni referenced the court filing.

More to come ...