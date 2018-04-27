For some of us, planning out the rest of the day or the week can seem like an arduous task. And then there are people like Ronda Rousey, who are prepared for literally anything. Ronda Rousey declared herself a "doomsday prepper" during a recent talk with director Peter Berg, as USA Today reports, and it sounds like she's really thought of everything. Berg directed Rousey in the upcoming Mile 22, and the conversation took place at the Wild Card West Boxing Club in Santa Monica, which Berg co-owns.

Rousey is a renowned mixed martial artist with an Olympic bronze medal, so her doomsday-prep hobbies might come as a bit of a surprise to fans. Her explanations are understandable, though, and it sounds like she's not afraid to have a bit of humor about the whole thing. Rousey told Berg,

"I am a big doomsday prepper... I think of it as a very positive outlook on the world. Some people think it is negative. But I think as a self proclaimed genetic cream of the crop such as I am, I owe it to humanity to survive the end of the world. It's my responsibility."

Her comments sound like they're tongue-in-cheek, but preparing for the potential end of the world isn't a bad thing. And if some kind of apocalypse does end up happening, well, Rousey is likely to be just fine.

Rousey's recent statements aren't the first time the WWE star has talked about her doomsday plans, either. During an appearance on Conan in December 2016, Rousey joked that knitting was one of her hobbies so that she'd have a way to make clothes to wear during an apocalypse.

When host Conan O'Brien asked Rousey why she was preparing for a potential apocalypse, Rousey explained that she had "zombie nightmares" after watching 28 Days Later when she was younger. Her plans aren't only influenced by fiction, though. Rousey also told O'Brien that reading about things like climate change and "the freshwater crisis" made her realize she should have a plan just in case.

"You always think, Well, what would I do in that situation?" Rousey said to O'Brien. She also explained that she'd love to have a "compound" with chickens and other animals, just to be prepared for whatever comes her way.

At the time of the Conan interview, the animal situation was purely speculative — but in the year and change since then, it sounds like Rousey has gotten her wish. USA Today points out that Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne, now live on a rural California property, where they're raising several animals, including chickens and goats. And while, ideally, the couple won't find themselves in an apocalyptic situation, you can't be too careful. Rousey told Berg during their discussion,

"I think that self reliance and independence is real freedom. We forgo our freedom for convenience a lot of the time. It is more important for people to know how to feed themselves than to know how to do trigonometry.

A lot of these skills that were common place, every generation we know less and less and less about them because it makes people money for us not to know. Every single person in here their survival plan is a grocery store. If all the grocery stores closed, what would you do? That's a scary thought."

Many of us probably leave those thoughts to post-apocalyptic books, movies, and TV shows. But if doomsday ever is actually upon us, Rousey would be a great person to know.