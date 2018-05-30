Comedian Roseanne Barr saw her titular show canceled Tuesday, after enormous blowback following her racist tweet about a former adviser to President Obama. Barr apologized in part by claiming she had been "Ambien tweeting." But on Wednesday, the maker of Ambien tweeted about Roseanne's apparent insinuation that Ambien was the reason she posted a racist comment.

The account for Sanofi US, which manufactures the popular sleep aid Ambien, tweeted on Wednesday that "while all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication." The company prefaced that observation by noting that "people of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world."

Barr's original tweet came on Monday night, when she wrote: "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." The "vj" was in reference to Valerie Jarrett, a top adviser to Obama during his two terms in office. Barr has since deleted and apologized for the tweet.

However, in one of her subsequent mea culpas, Barr wrote on Twitter that "It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting." She prefaced that by writing that her comment about Jarrett was "unforgivable" and asking her followers to refrain from defending it. But though Barr has since also deleted the Ambien tweet, the drug maker Sanofi still clearly felt the need to respond.

