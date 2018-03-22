When Megyn Kelly called Donald Trump out for insulting women during a GOP debate, he brought Rosie O'Donnell into the conversation. It was at that moment that O'Donnell decided she was going to challenge him until he hopefully lost the election. But when he ended up winning the presidency, she had to find another way to channel her frustration. So, Rosie O'Donnell started painting portraits of Trump on canvas, and she even sells the digital prints of these portraits on Etsy.

What started as doodles of Trump on her iPhone has since become a series of portraits designed to insult the president. Some of most recent digital portraits include "Lunatic Trump," "The Moron," and a painting of Trump captioned with the world "criminal." All of the paintings depict Trump with an entirely red face; other captions include "fake," "treason," and "doomed."

The acrylics of Trump that O'Donnell paints on canvas are not available for sale, but the digital images she creates with her stylus and iPad Pro are. Each print in O'Donnell's Etsy store is available for less than $200. The second batch of artwork O'Donnell posted to her store last month sold out within three hours, and she has promised to match every dollar in order to make donations to "anti-Trump candidates and causes."

O'Donnell indicated on Etsy that the first batch of her prints made $1,200, and pledged to send a check for $2,500 to anti-gun violence organization Everytown for Gun Safety. Other organizations to which O'Donnell has pledged to send the proceeds from her prints include Planned Parenthood, gun control groups resisting the NRA, and LGBTQ organizations — in other words, "501-C3’s that [Trump] hates."

Although O'Donnell has been vocal in her opposition to the Trump administration, she told The Daily Beast that she initially started making these portraits as a coping mechanism for her OCD and anxiety — and not as a way to make money. Nonetheless, O'Donnell has been relentless in her criticism of Trump, both online and off, and this criticism predates his presidency by a decade.

In 2006, when O'Donnell was a co-host of The View, Trump threatened to sue her after she criticized him on-air. At the time, O'Donnell described Trump as a "snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie," denounced his extra-marital affairs, and went so far as to suggest that he was bankrupt. In the years since then, Trump has described O'Donnell as "a true loser," "crude," "obnoxious," "dumb," and "rude," and has leveled a number of other insults against her.

O'Donnell, meanwhile, protested Trump outside the White House last February, and has accused the president of "treason." She has also accused Trump of being a "child rapist," tweeted a game that allowed social media users to push Trump off a cliff repeatedly, and has frequently referred to him as a "sexual predator."

That isn't even the full extent of O'Donnell's resistance efforts. In an interview with The Daily Beast, O'Donnell said that she attempted to "offer herself to the Clinton campaign," on the basis that she had a "decade of experience" going head-to-head with Trump. Hillary Clinton's campaign reportedly did not act on O'Donnell's offer, leading her to seek another avenue to cope with Trump's election. This is what led her down the path to painting acrylics of the now-president.

O'Donnell said she would only produce these prints of Trump until he is no longer president — whether the end of his presidency comes about through impeachment, resignation, or a loss in his likely campaign for a second term in 2020.

"Til Trump is out I will keep making these," O'Donnell wrote on Etsy.