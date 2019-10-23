Roskanda x Lululemon's Collection Is Luxury Athleisure At Its Finest

One of your favorite athletic apparel brands just got a luxury makeover. Run, don’t walk because the Lululemon x Roskanda collection is here, and it’s fierce! If there were ever a time to splurge on a high-end collaboration, this one is it.

Many are familiar with Roksanda Illinčić's work on the runways of London Fashion Week, as well as being one of Meghan Markle’s favorite designers. In her very first collaboration with Lululemon, Illinčić designed this 17-piece collection, making it one of the most luxe sportswear lines on the market. Using signature color-blocking, layering, and paneling, the British designer produces a line of masterful artwork for (or outside of) the gym.

According to a Lululemon release, the collection celebrates life on the move, in which shoppers can transform athletic apparel into multi-functional fashion. The line consists of color-blocked leggings, onesies, flares, bags, bras, and jackets. The futuristic collection, though, literally transforms clothing from one item into another.

The line's Infinity Coat, in particular, reflects this multi-use facet in the line as the coat can be disabled and put together as a trench, puffer coat or vest, or even a travel pillow. In Roskanda’s Harper’s Bazaar interview, she explained that she derived her inspiration from sleeping bags.

"The coat was the starting point of the whole collection, and I think the pinnacle expression of innovation," Roskanda explained. “The aim was to create a modular garment that had many different functions and multiple ways of wearing and I really feel we achieved that here.”

The collection is now available in sizes 2-12. You can grab all your favorites for a limited time in store and online at Lululemon.com and in select ROSKANDA locations.

Here are just some of the fab picks from this sporty collection.

Lululemon x Roksanda Inner Expanse Infinity Coat

After watching Lululemon's YouTube video for how this jacket's magic works, you might be sold on why it's the most expensive item in the collaboration. Though with its architectural makeup and layers of styles, you're getting a few different jackets for the price of one.

Lululemon x Roksanda Face Forward Skirt

The skirt's technical satin fabric makes this skirt more high-end, but the reflective chord that also acts as a locker reminds you that this is still for gym activities.

Lululemon x Roksanda Break New Ground Onesie

Onesies are comfortable as is, but this one from Lululemon x Roskanda is designed for the Yogi in mind and includes drop-in pockets for your phone and even zipper pulls that you can use as a hair tie.

Lululemon x Roksanda Face Forward Trouser

The trousers are ideal for an office commute, but you can adjust the side snaps to make these cool pants suitable for several occasions.

Lululemon x Roksanda Face Forward Duffel

The duffel is helpful to carry everything from a 15-inch laptop to a pocket for your "sweaty unmentionables."

Don't miss out on this gorgeous collection — but if do, the second collaboration drop is already in the works for January 2020.